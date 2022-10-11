Toshiba And EVage Partner For Electric CV Battery Pack Supply

Toshiba India Private Limited has signed an agreement with EVage Automotive Private Limited to supply its SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells. It will power the next 10,000 EVage electric commercial vehicles and the partnership follows two years of development and joint validation to incorporate these cells into EVage's rapid charging battery packs. The agreement guarantees availability of enough cells in 2023 and to meet EVage's aggressive production ramp-up and fulfilment of the thousands of existing reservations for its delivery vans in India.

Shuichi Ito, Managing Director, Toshiba India said, "Our pledge of 'Committed to People, Committed to the Future.' represents sustainable development and growth at the core of our business operations. We would like to contribute to realize Carbon Neutral society in India and highly appreciate EVage's ability to materialize the performance of Toshiba's product with its unique features of safety, long life and rapid charge. I am extremely delighted to sign this agreement with EVage that will help EVage to introduce the next-generation electric commercial vehicles and address the issue of air pollution from tail-pipe emissions. Toshiba India will provide advanced solutions by utilizing the unique characteristics of SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells to help create a Carbon Neutral India."

Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO, EVage said, "EVage is a key supplier for zero emissions electric vans to global companies like Amazon and India's largest and fastest growing logistics company, Delhivery, among others. Our electric commercial vehicles are a game changer for their logistics fleets. Since 2014 we've been developing a flexible automotive platform that can deliver zero emissions and high uptime to take our customers to new levels of operating efficiency. Our goal has always been for electrification to be a zero-hassle transition - including making recharging as fast as fuelling today. It's taken years of development to get the EVage battery pack to the point it is today, during which time we've tested many cell technologies. It's exciting to announce with Toshiba India today that EVage is bringing LTO chemistry cells to commercial trucks for the first time with Toshiba SCiB line. Their performance enables our customers to achieve the best economics in their fleets, and Toshiba's scale allows EVage to hit our key cost and margin targets."

The company says that the partnership with Toshiba India also ensures EVage will meet its cost and margin targets. The proprietary commercial automotive battery pack comes with Toshiba's SCiB cells making EVage's battery pack safe for full operation up to 65 degree and is tolerant to impacts with low risk of thermal runaway. EVage's commercial vehicles can be recharged fully in 20 minutes.