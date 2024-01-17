Login

Toto Wolff Extends Contract With Mercedes For 3 More Years

Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 17, 2024

  • Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff signs a new three-year contract, extending his leadership until the end of 2026.
  • The deal involves Wolff, INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe, and Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius.
  • The contract excludes performance clauses.

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026, according to an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph. 

 

The deal involves Wolff, INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe, and Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius. Remarkably, the contract excludes performance clauses, emphasising trust between the parties and Wolff's commitment to achieving success rather than relying on specific track outcomes.

 

Also Read: Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo

Wolff, who owns 33 per cent of the team, clarified, "I've never had a performance clause; you either trust each other or you don't." The new agreement arises amid speculation about Wolff's position due to Mercedes' recent struggles in comparison to Red Bull's consecutive title wins. Despite external pressures, the contract demonstrates mutual confidence and a desire to navigate challenges as a united front.

 

The lack of performance clauses aligns with Wolff's emphasis on stability and a long-term perspective. He believes that the absence of such conditions reinforces the shared goal of achieving a strong return on investment, which, in the context of Formula 1, translates to winning races and championships. His commitment extends beyond the team principal role, encompassing responsibilities as a co-shareholder and a member of the board.

 

Reflecting on the risks associated with his role, Wolff expressed a concern for "bore-out" rather than burnout, indicating a preference for overcoming challenges and embracing difficulties rather than stagnating in a dominant position. The Mercedes team principal remains driven by the prospect of re-establishing the team's dominance in Formula 1.

 

Wolff's new contract is significant not only for its duration but also for the absence of conditional performance metrics. It reflects a collective decision by the stakeholders to persist in their current roles and address the challenges that come with a downturn in the team's performance. The deal positions Wolff as a key figure in Mercedes' efforts to reclaim its leading position in Formula 1 and underscores the importance of trust and collaboration among the team's principal shareholders.

 

Also Read: Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit

In the larger context, the contract signals a commitment to stability, allowing Mercedes to navigate a transitional phase in Formula 1 and work towards regaining competitiveness. While the team faces uncertainties regarding the performance of the new Mercedes W15 car, Wolff's enduring leadership provides continuity and stability during a critical period.

 

As Wolff embarks on the next three years, the focus will be on steering Mercedes back to the summit of Formula 1, where it enjoyed a dominant position for much of the past decade.

 

# Mercedes F1 team# Toto Wolff# INEOS
  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19382 second ago

New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.

Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed
Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15428 second ago

Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car

Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10217 second ago

The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan

Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-156 second ago

The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Husqvarna Launches 2024 Editions Of The Svartpilen 401 And Vitpilen 250 In India
Husqvarna Launches 2024 Editions Of The Svartpilen 401 And Vitpilen 250 In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The all-new Svartpilen 401 is launched at 2.92 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi, while the 2024 Vitpilen 250 is priced at 2.19 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi

Dubai Police Adds The Lamborghini Urus Performante To Its Fleet
Dubai Police Adds The Lamborghini Urus Performante To Its Fleet
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Urus Performante was delivered to Dubai police at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday

Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025
Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.

Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.

River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.

Ineos Automotive Commences Production Of Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-Up
Ineos Automotive Commences Production Of Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-Up
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The double cab pick-up comes with a payload capacity of up to 760kg and will be joined by a chassis-cab variant in 2024.

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

Mick Schumacher To Continue As Reserve Driver For Mercedes F1 In 2024, Joins Alpine For WEC
Mick Schumacher To Continue As Reserve Driver For Mercedes F1 In 2024, Joins Alpine For WEC
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Mick Schumacher will return as a reserve driver for Mercedes in F1 but is also set to race with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team

F1: Verstappen Cruises To Monaco GP Victory Despite Wet Weather Drama
F1: Verstappen Cruises To Monaco GP Victory Despite Wet Weather Drama
c&b icon By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Despite starting on the more resilient ‘hard’ tyres, Alonso could do nothing to challenge Verstappen for the victory of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

  • Home
  • News
  • Toto Wolff Extends Contract With Mercedes For 3 More Years
