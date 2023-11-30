Ineos Automotive Commences Production Of Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-Up
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- Grenadier Quartermaster sales to commence in December 2024
- Pick-up to be joined by Chassis-Cab variant in 2024
- Pick-up can haul up to 760 kg of cargo
Ineos Automotive has commenced production of the Grenadier Quartermaster double cab pick-up at its facility in Hambach, France. Set to hit European roads in December 2023, the Quartermaster is based on the Grenadier Station Wagon with the biggest difference coming in the form of the open cargo bed for hauling loads.
Named after the senior military officer responsible for supply and distribution, the double-cab Quartermaster features a full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, and a two-speed transfer case. Engine options include a BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol or 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel mill, both paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
All but the base Quartermaster gets four-wheel drive as standard - it can however be optioned at an additional cost. The Trailmaster Edition ups the off-road factor with standard front, rear and centre locking differentials and BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres.
The Quartermaster sits on a 3227 mm wheelbase, 305 mm longer than the Station Wagon, with the company claiming a haulage capacity of up to 760 kg including the ability to accommodate a standard Euro pallet.
Aside from the pick-up Ineos is also readying a chassis cab model, slated for production in 2024 aimed at carrying more speciality loads.
Following the commencement of deliveries in Europe, the Grenadier Quartermaster will be soon available in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East. North American customers can expect to get behind the wheel of the Quartermaster in early 2024.
