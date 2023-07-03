Toyota Century SUV Teased; Debut Confirmed For 2023

In a recent announcement, Toyota has confirmed the development of a new flagship model in its Century line-up. The vehicle, expected to be an SUV, will make its debut later this year and is expected to redefine luxury and comfort in the SUV segment. Toyota's Chief Branding Officer, Simon Humphries, made the announcement during the unveiling of the all-new Alphard and Vellfire models.



“The Century is the ultimate chauffeur experience, but it too will have to evolve as we move to the future. Later in the year, I hope to have the chance to share the outcome of that story with a new edition to Toyota's chauffeur series. It will certainly be an impressive step in our mission,” Humphries said.



The Century is Toyota's flagship luxury sedan though sales are limited to just Japan.

While details about the vehicle are still scarce, a teaser image was showcased during the presentation, revealing part of the model’s silhouette. The teasers revealed part of the model's roof and rear pillar. As per reports, journalists present physically for the event had a better view of the teaser that revealed a boxy and upright SUV.



Report suggest that the all-new model could sit on the TNGA-K platform, the same as the new Alphard and Vellfire. On the powertrain front, the new model could feature the V8 hybrid powertrain of the Century sedan though some suggest it could get a version of the hybrid powertrain from the new Toyota MPVs.



Coming to the powerplant, the new SUV could use the same V8 powertrain as the current Century sedan.



The Century is Toyota’s line with the carmaker having sold a sedan under the brand name since 1967. Currently in its third generation, the Century is Toyota’s flagship model though it has not been offered outside of the Japanese market. The new SUV however could expand the new Century brand to markets outside Japan.



Written by:- Ronit Agarwal