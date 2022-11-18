  • Home
Toyota Showcases Updated bZ Compact SUV Concept at LA Auto Show 2022

The bZ concept gets minor design updates over the car showcased in late 2021 along with revealing the concept’s interior.
Highlights
  • Updated concept gets minor styling changes over the 2021 concept
  • Gets an on-board assistant called "Yui"
  • Previews an all-electric production SUV

Toyota revealed an updated bZ Compact SUV concept at the 2022 La Auto Show. The bZ Compact SUV previews a future all-electric SUV that could replace the current-gen C-HR SUV sold in global markets. Compared to the concept showcased in late 2021, the updated concept gets some design tweaks with Toyota also providing a clear look at the interior.

While the basic design has stayed unchanged, Toyota has made tweaks to smaller details. The C-shaped headlamps get revised detailing more in line with a production model while a light bar now runs the width of the fascia. Slim stacked LEDs now sit lower down on the bumper while the wheel design too has been toned down.

A charging port is now visible on the front fender while a shark fin antenna and an integrated roof spoiler too have been added to the concept. The rear meanwhile is characterised by a sharply raked rear windscreen and a lightbar.

The interior carries a minimalist design with a yoke-style steering and two curved displays mounted atop the dashboard. The gear selection is via a toggle switch on the centre console flanked by charging pads on either side. Toyota says that the concept also has an in-car assistant named “Yui” that ‘connects the driver and passengers with the vehicle.’

Toyota has confirmed that the concept is all-electric and uses sustainable materials though has not revealed any further details.

