All-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12

The teasers are expected to preview the production derivative of the bZ Compact Crossover concept that debuted in 2022.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New EV expected to sit below the bZ4X
  • Expected to be the production derivative of the 2022 bZ Compact Crossover concept
  • Will get an all-wheel drive poertrain option

Toyota has teased an all-new electric vehicle for global markets with the model likely to take the form of a coupe-styled compact crossover. According to reports, the new EV is likely to be the production derivative of the 2022 bZ Compact Crossover concept, and it will preview a sleek crossover that will be positioned below the bZ4X SUV and above the Urban Cruiser EV revealed last year.

 

Also read: 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched In India At Rs 2.31 Crore

 Toyota new b Z EV 1

The teasers do not reveal much detail save for showcasing the model’s silhouette along with revealing some details such as the front and rear light clusters. The silhouette takes the shape of a sleek four-door coupe with an elongated bonnet and the C-pillar extending all the way to the boot lip at the rear. The boot lid gets a notable lip at the rear with the teasers also showing a small spoiler mounted. The taillamp features an integrated lightbar element while up front, the headlamp’s DRL signature are similar to recent bZ concepts.
 

Also Read: New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted Undisguised In India
 

undefined

Any details about the interior are currently under wraps, though the cabin should share a similar basic layout as Toyota’s recent bZ EVs, with a minimalist design and a large central touchscreen.
 

Toyota new b Z EV 2

Also read: 2025 Toyota Camry Review: It’s Simply Sublime!

 

There are few details available in terms of the model’s specifications, though the image of the rear does show an AWD badge, suggesting that it will come with the option of a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. As for the platform, expect the new EV to also sit on the e-TNGA platform used by the larger bZ4X.

 

The all-new EV from Toyota will make its global debut on March 12, 2025.

