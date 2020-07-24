Toyota Yaris (Vios) Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Toyota is gearing up to launch the Yaris Facelift in Philippines on July 25 and has released teaser images of the car ahead of its launch. The Toyota Yaris wears the 'Vios' badge in Philippines and other South East Asian markets which are expected to get the updates model in the due course. The latest teaser images don't leave us guessing much, revealing much of the design alterations on the 2021 Toyota Yaris and they do manage to bring in a sense of freshness in its appearance.

The profile of the Toyota Yaris remain identical to its predecessor.

Being a facelift, most of the design updates are centred on its face starting with the Lexus inspired massive single-frame grille and then there are the tweaked headlight clusters. The headlamps have also been updated with LED lights and DRLs on the top-end trim, replacing the halogen units in its predecessor. Now we are yet to get a clear view of the cabin but we don't expect to see any substantial change on the inside, save for an updated infotainment system. The Toyota Yaris is also pretty well-loaded with features like auto climate control with roof-mounted air vents; cruise control, electric sunroof, MID unit and powered front seats among others. In terms of safety features it gets seven airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability control (VSC), parking sensors, reverse camera, hill start assist (HSA) and brake assist (BA).

The Toyota Yaris gets gesture contr.l which is a segment first feature.

In Philippines, Toyota offers the Yaris with a 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine options. While the 1.3-litre unit is tuned to churn out 97 bhp, the 1.5-litre motor puts out 105 bhp. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-step CVT automatic transmission is optional. Toyota offers the same engine on the India-spec Yaris as well, albeit with a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit.

