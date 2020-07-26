2021 Toyota Yaris (Vios) Facelift Launched In Philippines

Toyota has officially launched the facelifted version of the Yaris sedan in the Philippines. The car has been launched at a starting price of ₱ 671,000 (approximately ₹ 10.16 lakh) for the 1.3 base variant whereas the top-end variant, 1.5 G CVT, costs ₱ 1,056,000 (approximately ₹ 15.99 lakh. The carmaker retails the car with the Vios nameplate in several Southeast Asian markets. It will be launched in other markets such as Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan in the coming months. The 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift boasts of several minor updates as compared to the outgoing model. The new Yaris facelift comes in six trims and nine variants.

Also Read: Exclusive: Toyota Will Bring The Land Cruiser Brand Back To India

TheToyota Yaris (Vios) facelift will be launched in other Southeast Asian markets soon

The mid-cycle facelift now comes with an evolutionary design which is highlighted new pair of headlamps with full LED treatment. Also, the redesigned front fascia bears a redesigned front grille and bigger secondary air-dam showing similitude to Lexus's signature-style spindle grille. The front bumper also gets a redesigned L-shaped fog lamp housing. However, the side and rear profile of the car have been retained without any significant changes. It gets six exterior colour options -Thermalyte, Red Mica, Alumina Jade, Black, Blackish Red Mica and Grayish Blue Mica.

Inside the cabin, the car doesn't get any changes when compared to the previous mode. However, the company has incorporated a new touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from this, other features such as automatic climate control with roof-mounted AC vents, cruise control, sunroof are straightaway lifted from the predecessor. It also comes with safety features like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, vehicle stability control, cruise control, Eco and Sport engine modes, keyless entry, push-button start and more.

Toyota Yaris facelift gets 7 airbags for overall safety

Mechanically, the new Toyota Yaris continues to get the same 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The former is capable of belting out 97 bhp & 123 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The latter develops maximum power of 105 bhp against 140 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed CVT unit.

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spotted Testing In India

Currently, there is no official statement from the company if the updated model will be launched in India. However, the Japanese carmaker definitely will be looking to introduce the Yaris facelift in India as Hyundai and Honda have already launched their contenders in updated avatars. Though the mild-facelift won't drastically change the game for Toyota, it will help the brand attract some new customers. In India, the sedan is offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 6-speed manual and an optional a 7-speed CVT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.