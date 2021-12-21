Triumph Bonneville Gold Line Editions Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Bonneville Gold Line special edition range in India. The new Gold Line edition range is priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh, going up to Rs. 12.75 lakh, depending on the motorcycle. All prices are ex-showroom. The Gold Line edition first made its global debut earlier this year across the Bonnie range and brings hand-finished work by expertly trained painters in the UK and Thailand. The Gold Line edition follows the success of the limited edition Triumph Street Twin Gold Line introduced in 2020. Each of the Bonneville models gets a special colour but share the same hand-painted gold pinstriping, finished by Triumph's in-house experts. There are no changes to the mechanicals on either motorcycle, which continue to use the same engine and cycle parts.

The gold line is applied by hand and then sealed with a final clear coat of lacquer

The Triumph Gold Line Edition designs get a two-colour base scheme, where the joining point between the two colours is flattened down. The gold line is applied by hand with a single continuous stroke by the artist and using a specialised soft-bristled sword-liner brush. Once the pinstripe is in place, the special paint is sealed using a final clear coat of lacquer. The Gold Line Editions are available only for one year. Triumph says the paints used for the gold lining have been specially formulated by mixing a powdered colour with a cellulose lacquer for exactly the right consistency. Every artist adds the finishing detail to each Gold Line Edition by signing their work with their initials, providing a personal touch.

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Special Edition Gold Line features a Silver Ice paint scheme with a classic Competition Green infill and a hand-painted gold lining.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition

With the Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition, the bike features a Silver Ice paint scheme that the Competition Green infill on the fuel tank. It's complemented by the hand-painted gold lining and subtle 'gold line' logo. The Competition Green is also present on the side panel stripe graphics with unique new white and gold Bonneville T100 logos and hand-painted gold lining. The Bonneville R100 is Gold Line priced at Rs. 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition is available in a special Matt Pacific Blue colour with a rich blue fuel tank and a Graphite tank stripe

Triumph Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition

The Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition gets the special Matt Pacific Blue colour scheme, with the rich blue tank with the Graphite tank stripe and brushed foil knee pad graphics. Both get the hand-painted gold lining, while the mudguards are finished in a premium matt jet black. Triumph also offers an accessory fit matching Matt Pacific Blue flyscreen, and a high-level mudguard to add to the authentic Scrambler style. The Street Scrambler Gold Line is priced at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The beautiful Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pad graphics is enriched by the hand-painted gold lining

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition

The Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line gets the Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pad graphics. It also gets the hand-painted gold lining with the elegant 'gold line' logo. The special edition Speedmaster also features Sapphire Black headlight bowl, mudguards and side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logos and hand-painted gold lining. The Speedmaster Gold Line Edition is priced at Rs. 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition gets the Carnival Red colour carried across the fuel tank and mudguards

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition

The new Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition gets the Carnival Red colour scheme that is carried across the fuel tank and mudguards. The tank is enriched by a twin stripe design with brushed foil knee pad graphics. The hand-painted gold lines complement the gold Triumph tank badges and the 'gold line' signature logo on the motorcycles. The side panels are finished in Sapphire Black, with a unique new gold and silver Bonneville Bobber logo and additional hand-painted gold lining. The Bonneville Bobber Gold Line is priced at Rs. 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The classic Competition Green infill on the tank is edged with a hand-painted gold line and the subtle ‘gold line' logo, while the side panels carry a stripe graphic, with a unique white and gold Bonneville T120 logo and hand-painted gold lining.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition

The Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition comes with the Competition Green and Silver Ice colour scheme. The classic Competition Green infill on the tank is edged with a hand-painted gold line and the subtle 'gold line' logo, while the side panels carry a stripe graphic, with a unique white and gold Bonneville T120 logo and hand-painted gold lining. The mudguards are finished in Silver Ice and there's an accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available too. The Bonneville T120 Gold Line is priced at Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).