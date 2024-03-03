Triumph Recalls 107 Units Of The 2023 Trident 660 And Tiger Sport 660 Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles has recalled a total of 107 units of the 2023 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 motorcycles in America and China due to a potential safety issue with the front fork caps. The issue stems from inaccurately machined threads, which could cause the caps to detach from the fork's outer tube. This detachment could compromise the front suspension. The recall is currently limited to China and the United States, with no announcement for India yet.

The issue surfaced in July 2022, when the company received its initial in-service warranty claim notification from China. Subsequent notifications followed in November 2022 and between April and August 2023, adding four warranty claims, all originating from China.

In response, the Triumph Quality Department initiated investigations in September to delve into the matter alongside the supplier. By January–February 2024, the investigations revealed a potential manufacturing error during the machining of threads for the front fork caps. The findings were then referred to the Triumph Safety Committee, which thoroughly reviewed the matter.



To address the issue, Triumph has promised to replace the faulty fork caps on all affected motorcycles with correctly machined ones, free of charge, including parts and labour. Moreover, this issue was flagged in models beyond May 2022.





Written by: Ronit Agarwal