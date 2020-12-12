Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh

There's been an influx of turbo petrol models in India this year.

Downsizing engine capacities has become quite the trend, which is why we have seen an influx of turbo petrol engines in the last two years. The Ford Ecosport started the trend with the 1.0-litre turbo Ecoboost engine way back in 2014 and now other automakers have followed suit. Hyundai introduced the 1.0-litre engine in the Venue last year and it has now made its way to a range of the Korean manufacturer's models. The same engine is seen in the Kia Sonet as well while Germans have introduced their own power-packed 1.0-litre TSI unit. Here's the list of all the models launched with 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engines.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet shares its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue.

The Kia Sonet is one of the hottest launches of this year and the 1.0-litre, four-cylinder Turbo GDI petrol engine has been the most in demand powertrain. The motor is offered with a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed IMT transmission. The DCT variant offers fuel efficiency of 18.3 kmpl with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 11.3 seconds, while the IMT variant of the Sonet returns 18.2 kmpl and is just one second slower to 100 kmph from standstill as compared to the DCT model.

Hyundai Grand i10 Turbo

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too sources the 1.0-litre engine from the Venue.

It's the same 1.0 litre, three-cylinder, turbo GDI petrol engine that we have seen on other cars like the Venue, Verna and the aforementioned Kia Sonet. In the Grand i10 Nios Turbo, it churns out 99 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. And delivers and impressive claimed fuel efficiency figure of 20.3 kmpl.

Hyundai Verna

The 1.0-litre engine in the Verna is mated to the seven-speed DCT gearbox as standard.

The same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDI petrol engine in the Hyundai Verna is tuned to churn out 118 bhp and 172Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission as standard.

Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 also gets the 1.0-litre engine that puts out 88 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The Hyundai i20 too gets the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which puts out 88 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a six-speed manual IMT transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit.

Hyundai Creta

The 1.4-litre Turbo engine in the Creta gets the seven-speed DCT unit as standard.

The Hyundai Creta was launched in India in March this year and its engine line-up is shared with the Kia Seltos. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder Turbo petrol engine puts out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque which is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox as standard.

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo now gets the 1.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque.

The Volkswagen Polo too underwent a major update this year and got a brand new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol motor under its hood. The engine is tuned to put out 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a new six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission is optional.

Volkswagen Vento / Skoda Rapid

The Volkswagen Vento automatic offers a strong build, enjoyable driving manners, decent features, and an engaging automatic transmission.

Now this 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine is going to be the mainstay for the Volkswagen group in India and we already know that the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid are essentially sister units. The 999cc, three-cylinder turbocharged engine even in the Vento and Rapid churns out 108 bhp and a peak torque of 175 Nm. In both the models is comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the six-speed torque convertor automatic unit is optional.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is the latest subcompact SUV in the market.

The Nissan Magnite is the latest entrant in the subcompact SUV segment in India. The range-topping trims of the Magnite get the 1.0-litre turbo engine tuned to develop 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. The MT iteration delivers a fuel economy 20 kmpl while the CVT iteration delivers 17.8 kmpl.

