Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade

The test mule reveals the turbo badge on the boot and the new blue shade as well

Tata Motors is readying a turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz hatchback that could arrive in the coming months. The automaker's first premium hatchback was launched earlier this year and left us quite impressed as a package. While the diesel version certainly felt better in terms of driving dynamics, the petrol did feel lacking when it came to power delivery. The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will be a model for those enthusiasts, who had a bone to pick in this regard. The spy shot of the test mule not only shows the turbo badge on the boot but also the new blue colour that will debut with the new version. Do remember, Tata Motors did showcase the Altroz Geneva Edition at the annual motor show last year with the turbocharged mill under the hood.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Review: How Good Is Tata's First Premium Hatchback?

Tata Altroz 5.44 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Altroz turbo is expected to get a detuned version of the 1.2-litre motor from the Tata Nexon

The Tata Altroz Turbo petrol is expected to draw power from the 1.2-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder engine shared with the Nexon. Reports suggest that the engine will be tuned to develop 99 bhp and about 140 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Nexon petrol with the same engine offers 118 bhp and 170 Nm. That's a difference 19 bhp and 30 Nm between the two models. The Tata Altroz though is lighter in comparison and possibly the reason why Tata would opt for a detuned version in favour of enhanced fuel efficiency.

The Tata Altroz Turbo could also pull another surprise with the option of a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), as recent reports suggest. Given the growing affinity towards automatics in this space, the Altroz will certainly benefit from one. The 5-speed manual is also likely unless decides to plonk the 6-speed unit to truly differentiate the turbo from the naturally aspirated variant.

Also Read: Tata Altroz XT Variant Now Gets Auto Climate Control Feature

The feature-list will remain identical on the Altroz turbo with the possible addition of the DCT automatic

The Tata Altroz Turbo petrol is likely to be offered in the mid and top-spec trims, which will make the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor from the Tiago available on the more affordable versions. The engine produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts and features will remain the same including the brakes, suspension, alloy wheels and more. Expect the Altroz turbo to come with the factory personalisation options as well.

Also Read: BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised

WATCH: Tata Altroz Review

The upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo petrol will compete against the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI in the segment that uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor. There would have also been the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS that would've joined this three-cylinder turbo club, but sadly, the carmaker discontinued the variant with the transition to BS6 norms. The automatic variants will also take on the upcoming Honda Jazz facelift. Prices for the Tata Altroz start at ₹ 5.44 lakh, going up to ₹ 7.89 lakh and we could see the turbocharged version extending the range up to ₹ 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.