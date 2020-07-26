Tata Altroz XT Variant Now Gets Auto Climate Control Feature

Tata Motors has silently updated the XT variant of the Altroz by adding automatic climate control to its feature list. This feature on the premium hatchback was formerly offered only on XZ and XZ(O) variants when it was launched in the country earlier this year. Now, the carmaker has introduced this feature on the mid-range XT variant to make it an interesting package for the customers.

Tata Altroz premium hatchback was launched in the country earlier this year

Apart from the new climate control feature, the Altroz XT trim is also equipped with several features like 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a semi-digital instrument console, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, LED daytime running lights, rear-view camera, 16-inch alloy wheels and more.

With the new feature coming into the picture, the carmaker hasn't increased the prices of the XT trim making it more accessible and feature-loaded for the customers. Coming to the pricing, the XT trim continues to retail at ₹ 6.84 lakh for the petrol version. The diesel iteration costs ₹ 8.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The company is also offering XT LUXE variants on the Altroz that are priced at ₹ 7.23 lakh (petrol) and ₹ 8.33 lakh (diesel) (all prices ex-showroom India).

The Tata Altroz will come with both petrol and diesel engine and both are BS6 compliant

Mechanically, the Altroz hatchback gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, Revotron naturally aspirated motor that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The diesel version, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq oil burner producing 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Tata Altroz takes on the rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and the Honda Jazz in the premium hatchback segment.

