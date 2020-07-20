Upcoming Tata Gravitas Spotted With Rear Disc Brakes

The image of the upcoming Tata Gravitas have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see that the SUV will come with disc brakes for all four wheels. Expected to be launched in India later this year, it is the 7-seater version of the existing Tata Harrier, and we first saw the SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, the test mule in the photos is still heavily camouflaged so it's possible Tata might make some styling tweaks to the SUV, compared to the pre-production model we saw at the Auto Expo.

Unlike the Tata Harrier, which gets disc brakes upfront and drum brakes at the rear, the Gravitas will get all 4 disc brakes

Based on the company OMEGA Arc platform, the upcoming Tata Gravitas will share its basic design and styling with the Harrier, however, the SUV will come with some visual updates to differentiate the two SUVs. Especially the profile which comes with a proper D-pillar with a black extension and a larger quarter glass, which is visible in these spy photos as well. The SUV also comes with claddings on the squared wheel arches and side body, along with roof rails, which weren't offered with the Harrier. The rear section of the SUV will also be slightly different compared to the Harrier with a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a larger rear windscreen, and new LED tail-lamps and a larger tailgate and a beefier rear bumper.

Visually, the Tata Gravitas comes with an updated profile and a revised rear section

In fact, in terms of dimensions, the Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller than the Tata Harrier at 4661 mm and 1786 mm, respectively. However, the width and wheelbase remain unchanged at 1894 mm and 2741 mm, respectively. While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, the Gravitas will get similar interior with a floating display in piano black housing with in-car controls and chrome bezel. The SUV also gets the same three-spoke steering wheel along with a similar black and brown dual-tone interior. We could see new upholstery, and few updated creature comforts for rear-seat passengers.

The Tata Gravitas is 63 mm longer, and 80 mm taller than the Harrier at 4661 mm and 1786 mm, respectively

Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Harrier. In the latter, the oil burner is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque and those figures are likely to remain unchanged. Transmission duties on the Gravitas will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

