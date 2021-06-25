Turkish GP Back On F1 Calendar Replacing Singapore GP

The Turkish GP returns to the 2021 F1 season calendar after being canceled initially. The race was added after it became clear that the Canadian GP would be canceled however COVID restriction protocols and rising cases resulted in the replacement race being canceled as well. It was replaced by the double head in Austria which starts this weekend, however, in the wake of the improving COVID situation and the cancelation of the Singapore GP it makes a return to the calendar.

The Turkish GP will be held on the weekend of October 1-3 which was initially reserved for the Singapore GP. Lewis Hamilton will return to the track where is closed his record-equalling seventh world title which he won after a master full tyre strategy in changing conditions.

"After discussions with other promoters we are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols.The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that has allowed us to travel safely this season. So far this season we have conducted over 44,000 tests with 27, positive cases a rate of 0.06%, with most coming during the earlier part of the season," said F1 in an official statement.



"Alongside this a significant proportion of the F1 community has been vaccinated already and we are confident that all will have had the opportunity to do so by the end of the summer. We will continue to operate in a way that protects the safety of our personnel and the communities we visit," the F1 statement added.

We're excited to confirm that Turkey will re-join the 2021 calendar!



Stefano Domenicali, who is the new CEO of F1 at Liberty Media had said earlier that planning races had become difficult because of the inconsistent COVID rules across various countries and continents. Last year, most countries were in lockdown so some of the issues weren't prevalent.

"We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit. We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world. We want to thank the Intercity Istanbul Park management and Mr. Vural Ak for his personal efforts to make this event to happen. We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix," said the Italian who joined from Lamborghini.

"We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period," he added.