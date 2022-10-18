TVS Eurogrip To Launch Premium Adventure Bike Tyres By 2024

TVS Eurogrip, the tyre brand of TVS Srichakra, is one of India’s leading manufacturers and exporters of two-wheeler and three-wheeler tyres. The brand is now set to take on major international tyre brands like Pirelli, Metzeler and Michelin with a range of tyres designed for premium big bikes. While the company is already testing its Roadhound series of sport-touring tyres, designed for bikes between 650-1,000 cc, its future range of tyres will include tyres for premium adventure bikes, as well as superbikes and cruisers.

V. Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Limited at the TVS Eurogrip Tread Talks Racetrack Edition at the Madras Motor Race Track recently.



Speaking to carandbike, V. Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Limited, shared the future plans and strategy of the TVS Eurogrip brand, saying that by 2024, customers of every type of motorcycle sold in India, including supersport and adventure bikes, will have access to Eurogrip tyres.

TVS Eurogrip is working on a range of future products which will be offered for all kinds of two-wheelers, which will include supersport bikes, adventure bikes, as well as cruisers.



“So, the goal is to offer tyres for every kind of motorcycle in the world. That’s the goal. The Hayabusa, the Honda CBRs they crave for our tyres. We are now in the user trial phase, where 50 of our customers are trying out our tyres. Already there’s a big demand; many customers are asking for our tyres. We see Eurogrip becoming the preferred brand for premium motorcycles by next year. Our European experience has been fantastic, and by 2024, we will have any tyre for any motorcycle available in India,” Sivaramakrishnan told carandbike in an informal interaction at the Madras Motor Race Track recently.



TVS Eurogrip is already conducting user trials of the Eurogrip Roadhound sport touring tyres. Following the Roadhound tyres, more products for premium motorcycles are expected to be introduced. TVS Eurogrip intends to offer every kind of tyre for every kind of motorcycle around the world.



The company's international tyre range includes enduro off-road tyres called the Climber XC which is offered on sale in Europe.



As part of the TVS Eurogrip Tread Talks Racetrack Edition at the Madras Motor Race Track recently, TVS Eurogrip invited carandbike to participate in a racetrack experience of its Protorq Extreme tyres, as well as understand the company’s current operations, R&D, technology and future plans. During the event, we got to experience the TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres at the MMRT, and you can read about our first ride impressions here.