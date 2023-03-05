TVS MotoSoul: New Range Of Bluetooth Communication Devices Revealed

TVS MotoSoul ended on March 4 after launching a series of bluetooth devices. The S10X and S20X devices that were launched will allow riders to connect with each other while riding in groups. The company also announced the TVS CONNECT 2.0 app for the customers of Apache Owners Group (AOG) and TVS RONIN CuLT. The finale of the festival was marked by performances from NUCLEYA and Pineapple express.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to successfully conclude the second edition of TVS MotoSoul for all our customers and motorcycling enthusiasts globally. These two days have seen some electrifying experiences, and we are happy to provide the platform for thousands of people to come together and make this festival a success. TVS Motor is committed to developing exciting products and experiences for consumers across global markets and some of our showcases bear testament to this. We look forward to a grander TVS Motosoul next year, to continue the celebration of our community.”

The S10X and S20X bluetooth communication devices are equipped with Siri & Google Voice Assistant that will allow riders to access smartphone features while riding. The device also gets other features such as Mesh Intercom for up to 20 riders (1.2 kms), Water resistant - IP67 Certified, and Audio weave Intercom with music and advanced audio quality by JBL. The company also announced a sign-up program (beta) for MotoSoul bikers, for its upcoming customer app called the TVS CONNECT 2.0. The features of the app include social networking with peer riders and groups, forums & conversation capabilities, riding routes & events and more.