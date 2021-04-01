Two-Wheeler Sales March 2021: TVS Sales Grow By 123 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company has reported sales of 3,22,683 units in March 2021, registering a whopping 123 per cent growth over 1,44,739 units in March 2020. Total two-wheeler sales grew by an impressive 130 per cent growth in March 2021, with sales of 3,07,437 units, compared to 1,33,988 units in March 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales accounted for 2,02,155 units, a growth of 115 per cent over 94,103 units in March 2020. Motorcycle sales grew by 136 per cent registering 157,294 units in March 2021 as against 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales of the company grew by 206 per cent registering 104,513 units in March 2021 as against 34,191 units in March 2020.

TVS Motor Company's scooter sales grew by over 200 per cent in March 2021

TVS also reported the best-ever exports in a single month in March 2021. Total exports grew by 138 per cent, recording 119,422 units in March 2021 as against 50,197 units registered in the month of March 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 164 per cent recording 105,282 units in March 2021 compared to 39,885 units in March 2020. An increase in motorcycle sales in key international markets has significantly contributed to this achievement, the company said in a statement. TVS is India's second largest exporter of two-wheelers.

TVS also reported highest-ever monthly exports of over 1,00,000 units in March 2021

Commenting on the export milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation."

Overall two-wheeler sales in the fourth quarter of FY2020-21 grew by over 50 per cent

TVS Motor Company's three-wheeler sales grew 42 per cent in March 2021, registering sales of 15,246 units, compared to 10,751 units in March 2020. During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, two-wheeler sales grew by 50 per cent increasing from 5.90 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 to 8.87 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21.

