TVS Records Highest-Ever Monthly Two-Wheeler Exports In March 2021

TVS, India's second-largest exporter of two-wheelers, recorded exports of over 1,00,000 two-wheelers in March 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
TVS has presence in over 60 countries around the world expand View Photos
TVS has presence in over 60 countries around the world

Highlights

  • TVS exported over 5.57 units during April to December 2020
  • In February 2021, TVS exports crossed 89,000 units
  • TVS is looking to expand overseas operations to Europe, North America

TVS Motor Company has announced that the company's two-wheeler exports clocked over 1,00,000 units in March 2021. According to the company, an increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement. In February 2021, the company's two-wheeler exports stood at 89,436 units, a 35 per cent growth over the company's two-wheeler exports in the same month a year ago. During the October to December 2020 quarter, TVS Motor Company's overall exports stood at 2.61 lakh, while exports from April to December 2020 stood at 5.57 units.

Commenting on the milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation."

siprukm8

The TVS Apache range is exported to several countries, including neighbouring Bangaldesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka

TVS is India's second highest exporter of two-wheelers, and has strong presence in overseas markets, in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Central and Latin America. The company is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America. Key export products include the TVS Apache range of motorcycles, TVS HLX series and the TVS Stryker series. Africa and Latin America are two of TVS Motor Company's strongest export markets.

In April 2020, TVS Motor Company acquired British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory and corporate headquarters in Solihul and is expected to become fully operational by the mid of the second quarter of 2021. The new Norton headquarters is described as the most advanced manufacturing facility in the brand's 123-year history.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

x
