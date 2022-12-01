Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Ather Energy Reports Sales Of 7,234 Units

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has been on a roll in recent month posting some of their best monthly sales numbers. For the month of November, the manufacturer revealed that it had retailed 7,234 units – up a notable 260 per cent over November 2021 – though numbers were down from their best-ever figures from October 2022.

The electric scooter manufacturer sold 979 less units in November 2022 as compared to October – a 11.9 per cent decline. The number was also marginally down as compared to September 2022 (7,435 units) though higher than number it posted earlier in the year.

Ather recently opened its second production facility boosting its production capacity to 4.2 lakh units annually.

“November demonstrated the annual trend of a dip in sales post the festive period. This is a seasonal trend and not a reflection of underlying demand. We retained our market share, and expect the industry to bounce back in January 2023 and continue the growth momentum. In anticipation of a strong consumer demand, we recently opened our second manufacturing facility in Hosur, and we are confident that this facility will play a critical role in our next phase of growth,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

November also marked a new milestone for the company which inaugurated its second manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new plant boosted the company’s production capacity from 1.2 lakh units to 4.2 lakh per annum. The company also continued to grow its market presence with experience centres opening up in nine additional cities.