Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Royal Enfield Posts Cumulative Sales Growth of 37 Per Cent

Royal Enfield posted cumulative sales of 70,766 units for the month of November 2022 on the back of a strong showing in the Indian market. The two-wheeler manufacturer retailed 65,760 units in the domestic market – up 47 per cent from 44,830 units a year ago, while exports dropped from 6,824 units in November 2021 to 5,006 units (down 27 per cent). Cumulatively, the company posted a sales growth of 37 per cent year-on-year.

Speaking about the performance for the month of November 2022, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “As our motorcycles continue to do well post the festive season in India, we have enhanced our portfolio with the unveil of the most awaited cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA and Rider Mania earlier this month. The initial response from global consumers has been excellent and leads us to believe that this motorcycle will create a strong niche in the global cruiser market.”

Royal Enfield recently revealed the new Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022 and at Rider Mania in India

Month-on-month, Royal Enfield saw sales decline after a strong display in October 2022. The bike manufacturer had reported its best ever sales of 82,235 units on the back of strong demand during the festive season. Compared to October domestic sales were down by 14 percent from 76,528 units, while exports shrunk 12.3 per cent from 5,707 units.

The manufacturer however has big plans to strengthen its portfolio in the future with multiple models across platforms planned for the Indian and global markets. The bike manufacturer recently unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 with several other models also planned on the 650 cc platform. Also in the works are motorcycles on a new 450 cc platform and more derivatives on the 350 cc platform.