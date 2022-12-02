Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 21 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported cumulative sales of 79,359 units in the month of November 2022 - a growth of 21 per cent year-on-year. The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 63,156 units in the domestic market while exports stood at 16,203 units.

The Suzuki Avenis 125 has been performing strongly in the domestic market.



Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India has successfully maintained a strong sales momentum in November too, achieving a year-on-year double-digit growth in the month. This is a result of growing popularity and demand for Suzuki two-wheeler products in domestic as well as export markets. In fact, this is the 3rd consecutive month in which the company has registered double digit year on year growth. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers, dealerships and SMIPL personnel. This sales growth has been made possible with their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki.”

Compared to the brand’s performance in October, sales were down by 9.6 per cent or about 8,500 units. Sales in the domestic market too were down by about 9.3 per cent month-on-month. Exports meanwhile were lower by 2,022 units as compared to 18,225 units in October 2022.