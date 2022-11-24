Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike: All You Need To Know

Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette has launched its maiden electric motorcycle, the F77 in India. Priced from Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the F77 is available in two standard variants with a third limited run special edition also offered. Deliveries of the motorcycle commence from January 2023 starting with Bengaluru with expansion to other cities planned in phases.

We take a look at everything you need to know about the new F77.

The model launched is the second-gen F77 with the sportbike having received several changes over the motorcycle first revealed in 2019.

Compared to the previous model, the current F77 gets a new fixed battery pack that pushes up range from 150 km to up to 307 km per charge

The new battery pack has made the F77 50kg higher than its predecessor

The F77 is available with two battery packs – 7.1 kWh in the standard model and 10.3 kWh in the F77 Recon variant and the F77 Limited Edition. The F77 has a range of 206 km while the F77 Recon offers up to 307 km on a full charge.

In standard trim, the F77 develops 36.2 bhp and 85 Nm while the F77 Recon pushed out a stronger 38.9 bhp and 95 Nm.

The limited run F77 Limited Edition is the most powerful derivative of the electric bike with an output of 40.5 bhp and 100 Nm and a 0-100 kmph time of 7.8 seconds.