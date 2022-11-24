  • Home
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Sportbike: All You Need To Know

The F77 electric bike is available in two variants with the manufacturer also offering a limited run special edition.
24-Nov-22 05:59 PM IST
Highlights
  • The F77 has a range of up to 307 km per charge
  • Deliveries to start from January 2023 in Bengaluru
  • Available in two variants - F77 and F77 Recon - and a Limited Edition

Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette has launched its maiden electric motorcycle, the F77 in India. Priced from Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the F77 is available in two standard variants with a third limited run special edition also offered. Deliveries of the motorcycle commence from January 2023 starting with Bengaluru with expansion to other cities planned in phases.

We take a look at everything you need to know about the new F77.

  • The model launched is the second-gen F77 with the sportbike having received several changes over the motorcycle first revealed in 2019.
  • Compared to the previous model, the current F77 gets a new fixed battery pack that pushes up range from 150 km to up to 307 km per charge
  • The new battery pack has made the F77 50kg higher than its predecessor
  • The F77 is available with two battery packs – 7.1 kWh in the standard model and 10.3 kWh in the F77 Recon variant and the F77 Limited Edition. The F77 has a range of 206 km while the F77 Recon offers up to 307 km on a full charge.
  • In standard trim, the F77 develops 36.2 bhp and 85 Nm while the F77 Recon pushed out a stronger 38.9 bhp and 95 Nm.
  • The limited run F77 Limited Edition is the most powerful derivative of the electric bike with an output of 40.5 bhp and 100 Nm and a 0-100 kmph time of 7.8 seconds.
  • The F77 offers three ride modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic – along with three level of regenerative braking.
  • The F77 is available in three colourways - Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
  • The F77 Limited Edition is limited to just 77 units and is priced at Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The standard F77 and F77 Recon are priced at Rs 3.80 lakh and Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom, respectively).
  • Ultraviolette has said that it will offer a standard warranty of 8 years or 1 lakh km.
  • Deliveries will commence in Bengaluru from January 2023 with the number to grow to 14 cities by end-2023. These will include Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata.
