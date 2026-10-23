Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Top Highlights
- Launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.65 lakh.
- Sits a new VX-100 platform.
- Supports 12kW DC fast charging, which the company claims is the highest charging capacity offered on an electric two-wheeler in India.
Ultraviolette launched the X47 Venom in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.65 lakh. The company has introduced several updates to the electric motorcycle, including a new platform, battery system and connected features. It also gets radar-based rider assistance and supports DC fast charging. Here are the top highlights of the X47 Venom.
Variant And Battery Pack
The X47 Venom is available in four variants: Venom, Venom+, Recon and Recon+. The lower variants, Venom and Venom+, get a 7.5kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 227km. The higher-spec Recon and Recon+ variants get an 11kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 343km.
Also Read: Ultraviolette X47 Venom Launched At Rs 2.65 Lakh
Powertrain
The X47 Venom features a 30kW electric motor that produces approximately 40bhp and 550Nm of peak wheel torque. It has a claimed top speed of 155kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds.
The motorcycle gets three riding modes: Glide, Combat and Ballistic, along with 10 levels of regenerative braking. For charging, it supports up to 12kW DC fast charging. The company claims this is the highest DC fast-charging capacity offered on an electric two-wheeler in India.
Rider Assistance Features
The Ultraviolette X47 Venom gets the company's UV Hypersense system, which includes radar-based rider assistance features. These include rear-collision warning, lane-change assist, overtake alert and blind-spot detection.
The motorcycle also gets front and rear cameras, which support its camera-based features, including park assist on compatible variants.
New VX-100 Platform
Ultraviolette has introduced its new VX-100 100V platform, with the X47 Venom being the first motorcycle to use it. The new platform incorporates updates to the battery, motor and motor controller to reduce weight and improve thermal performance.
The 7.5kWh variants weigh 180kg, while the 11kWh variants weigh 195kg. The company claims weight savings of up to 20kg compared with the previous-generation X47, depending on the variant.
SRB-11 Battery System
The X47 Venom's higher variants get the new SRB-11 battery system with an 11kWh capacity. It is paired with an updated motor control unit, which is claimed to be twice as compact as the previous unit while offering three times the power density.
The company also claims improved battery cooling and energy density. The motorcycle supports DC fast charging at up to 12kW, while a 1.6kW onboard charger is available on select variants.
7-Inch TFT Display And Connected Technology
The electric motorcycle gets a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with the VIOLETTE A.I. connected technology package. The features include movement, fall and towing alerts, remote lockdown and crash alerts, along with Delta Watch and an anti-collision warning system.
The display also integrates Mappls navigation. The motorcycle gets park assist to help riders manoeuvre in tight parking spaces, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Find My X47 functionality.
It also gets cruise control, which allows riders to maintain a set speed without continuously operating the throttle. Other features include hill-hold assist, traction control and dual-channel ABS, with equipment availability varying by variant.
Colour Options
The Ultraviolette X47 Venom is available in four colour options: Afterburner Yellow, Turbo Red, Cosmic Black and Stellar White. Stellar White is available on the higher-spec Recon variants, while colour choice may affect the final price.
Price
The Ultraviolette X47 Venom is priced from Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-showroom. The introductory prices apply to the first 5,000 customers, with prices varying by variant, charger configuration and colour.
|Variant
|Introductory price
|Battery pack
|Claimed IDC range
|X47 Venom
|Rs 2,65,000
|7.5kWh
|227km
|X47 Venom+
|Rs 3,15,000
|7.5kWh
|227km
|X47 Venom Recon
|Rs 3,75,000
|11kWh
|343km
|X47 Venom Recon+
|Rs 3,99,900
|11kWh
|343km
Bookings for the Ultraviolette X47 Venom are open, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November 2026.
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