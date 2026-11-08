BYD's Rolls-Royce Fighter Debuts With 1,000+ KM Range, Quad Motor Setup

While the world still awaits an all-electric limousine from Rolls-Royce, China's Build Your Dreams (BYD) has already beaten the British luxury marque to the creation of such a dream machine. Spearheading BYD's ultra-luxury brand ‘Yangwang’ is the all-new Altior limousine, which made its world premiere in Abu Dhabi late on Saturday. It's not a reach to say the Yangwang Altior appears heavily inspired by Rolls-Royce as far as exterior design is concerned, but it also delves into Chinese cultural beliefs for several design and styling cues, and blends it with the best of electric vehicle technology BYD has to offer.

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Yangwang Altior: Design and dimensions

To make the visual impact it needs to leave a lasting impression, the Altior had to be big – and it more than meets the size target. At 5,600 mm in length, the Altior is nearly as long as the Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase, and at 3,500 mm, its wheelbase is longer than the Rolls'. Its width is 2,030 mm, and height is 1,590 mm.

BYD says the Altior's design is inspired by the ‘ding’, an ancient Chinese ceremonial bronze vessel. The ding also serves as the inspiration for the headlights, which combine crystalline glass and 12 rotating light elements in the shape of the vessel. The large ‘grille’ bears diamond-like styling elements and the oracle-bone-script Yangwang emblem.

It's in profile that the Altior greatly reminds one of a Rolls-Royce, and that is down to the car's stately silhouette and coach doors. The Altior rides on 21-inch wheels (available in multi-spoke, polished disc and fully enclosed cover options) shod in 275/45-section Continental tyres, and wears dual-tone paint.

Yangwang Altior: Interior and features

The cabin of the Altior is perhaps where it is most unlike a Rolls-Royce. Following themes of ‘traditional Chinese architecture’, the Altior combines semi-aniline leather, select natural wood panels and lush pure wool floor mats like you'd expect from a limousine of this kind. Just like a Rolls, it also has umbrellas that eject from the doors.

However, it incorporates two large screens – a digital driver's display, and a central touchscreen unit that stretches over to the front passenger side, housing most in-vehicle functions. To the right of the two-spoke steering wheel are a handful of physical controls, and also visible is a stack of switches at the base of the centre console, but aside from that, the dash is mainly devoid of any other physical controls.

The Altior is a strict four-seat car, with rear seat passengers getting ‘zero-gravity’ seats with powered leg rests and mechanical massage functions. BYD says the Altior offers a generous 354 mm of knee room and 1,209 mm of legroom. The rear seats are separated by a full-fledged centre console housing buttons for in-car functions as well as champage flute holders, and there's a button to simply fold down the front passenger seat for the rear seat occupant to have a free, unhindered view of the road.

Also included are front and rear refrigeration compartments, a 21.4-inch overhead screen and a 39-speaker Dynaudio sound system. And despite the cavernous interior, the Altior still has 532 litres of luggage space to offer.

Yangwang Altior: Battery, range and performance

The highlight with the Altior has to be its second-generation Blade LFP battery. While BYD is yet to reveal full specifications, the Altior is expected to have a battery bigger than 100 kWh, which will give it a range of over 1,000 kilometres on the Chinese test cycle (CLTC). This will, unsurprisingly, also support BYD's Flash charging, which will mean unbelievably low charging times when plugged into a Flash charger.

BYD has also revealed the Altior has a quad-motor setup, which is likely to deliver well over 1,000 bhp, and is equipped with DiSus fully active suspension. The Altior also has emergency flotation capability, can perform tank turns and can also endure a tyre blowout at high speeds.

Yangwang Altior: Will it come to India?

In 2025, BYD did showcase the Yangwang U8 luxury SUV at the Delhi motor show, but is yet to launch any of its luxury cars here. While it may be possible the Altior could be part of a future tech showcase for the brand here, for now, BYD's India priority is the launch of its premium sub-brand, Denza, which will make its India debut on November 13. Denza's first models in India will be the D9 luxury MPV, and the Z9 GT shooting brake.