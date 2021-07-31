Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F Spotted Testing Again; New Features Revealed

New spy photos of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F have surfaced online, this time around we get a closer look at the new motorcycle and its features. While the test mule is still heavily camouflaged, we do get to see features like a LED projector headlight with twin eyebrow-like daytime running lights (DRLs), a tall windscreen, and clip-on handlebars. The bike appears to borrow some styling elements from the Pulsar NS 200, however, it will be a semi-faired motorcycle like the Pulsar 220F. The fairing design itself looks much more muscular and features wide mirrors and slim LED turn indicators.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F gets a muscular fairing featuring wide mirrors and slim LED turn indicators

The motorcycle also appears to come with a large fuel tank, a two-piece seat, split grab rails at the back, and the signature twin LED taillights. Like the NS 200, the motorcycle also features a rear tyre hugger and a large saree guard. The prototype Bajaj Pulsar 250F also comes with twin-5-spoke alloy wheels at both ends, which look very similar to the ones on the Pulsar NS 200, along with tank guards, a belly pan and a stubby dual-tipped exhaust.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F will come with 250 cc engine possibly featuring the company's new variable valve timing (VVT) technology

Powering the motorcycle will be a 250 cc single-cylinder engine, which is expected to be the same KTM-sourced unit that powers the Dominar 250. However, we also know that Baja Auto has filed a patent for a variable valve timing (VVT) technology, and it is possible, the new Pulsar 250F could be the first motorcycle to get the new technology. In the Dominar 250, the engine develops 26.5 bhp and 23.5 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox, however, with the new VVT technology the engine is likely to receive a boost in power and torque.

The spy shots also reveal that the bike will get telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes, possibly a 300 mm unit up front and a smaller 230 mm unit at the rear, with dual-channel ABS.

