carandbike logo
search

New Bajaj Pulsar With Semi-Fairing Spotted On Test

The prototype of the next generation Bajaj Pulsar model sports a half-fairing and is likely to be a 250 cc model.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 sports a half-fairing, and a short windscreen expand View Photos
The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 sports a half-fairing, and a short windscreen

Highlights

  • Upcoming all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250F with half fairing spotted on test
  • New Pulsar 250 will have both a naked and half-faired variant
  • New 250 cc engine, new frame and suspension expected on new Pulsar

A new generation Bajaj Pulsar has been spotted on test and the test mule sports a half-fairing, like the Pulsar 220F. The new model will likely be built around an all-new 250 cc engine, and is expected to be introduced as a naked street, as well as a half-faired sport-touring model as seen in the latest spy shots. The spy shots do not give a clear view of the bike from all angles, but from what we can make out, the half-fairing seems to be neatly integrated with the muscular fuel tank, with the rear view mirrors mounted on it. There's also a short windscreen, as well as clip-on handlebars, but the riding position isn't very aggressive, and seems to be designed for a comfortable, yet sporty riding position.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Bajaj Pulsar NS125

6mr2bn5k

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F, as it's likely to be called, will replace the Pulsar 220F

The new 250 cc model is likely to replace the ageing Bajaj Pulsar 220F, and the new generation model will also have its naked variant sitting alongside. For reference, a highly camouflaged test mule of the upcoming naked 250 cc Bajaj Pulsar was also spotted a couple of months ago, undergoing test runs on public roads. The fuel tank, side panels, LED taillights, wheels, brakes and suspension seem to be shared between both models.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Launched In India; Prices Begin At ₹ 1.02 Lakh

dfe6743

A naked variant of the upcoming Pulsar 250 was also spotted on test recently

The 250 cc models are expected to be the first motorcycles to be launched in next-generation Pulsar range, and will be based on an all-new platform, so the bikes will get an all-new engine, with peak output of around 24 bhp, as well as a completely new transmission, frame and suspension. And unlike the Pulsar 220F, the new 250 cc Pulsars will come with a rear monoshock suspension, the first time a standard Pulsar will feature a monoshock, apart from the RS and NS models. The new Pulsar 250 is expected to be launched sometime later this year, possibly around the festive season, if the pandemic eases out and smoothens out supply chain and logistics by then. We expect the lower models of the Pulsar to also be updated subsequently.

0 Comments

(Image Source: BikeWale)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Disc
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Engine
  • Pulsar Rear Suspension
    Pulsar Rear Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Suspension
    Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust
    Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust
  • Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
    Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
  • Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
    Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
    Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
    Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
  • Bajaj Pulsar 220 Head
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 Head
  • Bajaj Pulsar 220 Exhaust
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 Exhaust
  • Bajaj Pulsar 220 Tail
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 Tail
x
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
Steelbird Introduces Blauer POD Open Face Helmet In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9079
Steelbird Introduces Blauer POD Open Face Helmet In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9079
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices Of Its Motorcycles From April 2021
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices Of Its Motorcycles From April 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities