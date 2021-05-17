New Bajaj Pulsar With Semi-Fairing Spotted On Test

A new generation Bajaj Pulsar has been spotted on test and the test mule sports a half-fairing, like the Pulsar 220F. The new model will likely be built around an all-new 250 cc engine, and is expected to be introduced as a naked street, as well as a half-faired sport-touring model as seen in the latest spy shots. The spy shots do not give a clear view of the bike from all angles, but from what we can make out, the half-fairing seems to be neatly integrated with the muscular fuel tank, with the rear view mirrors mounted on it. There's also a short windscreen, as well as clip-on handlebars, but the riding position isn't very aggressive, and seems to be designed for a comfortable, yet sporty riding position.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F, as it's likely to be called, will replace the Pulsar 220F

The new 250 cc model is likely to replace the ageing Bajaj Pulsar 220F, and the new generation model will also have its naked variant sitting alongside. For reference, a highly camouflaged test mule of the upcoming naked 250 cc Bajaj Pulsar was also spotted a couple of months ago, undergoing test runs on public roads. The fuel tank, side panels, LED taillights, wheels, brakes and suspension seem to be shared between both models.

A naked variant of the upcoming Pulsar 250 was also spotted on test recently

The 250 cc models are expected to be the first motorcycles to be launched in next-generation Pulsar range, and will be based on an all-new platform, so the bikes will get an all-new engine, with peak output of around 24 bhp, as well as a completely new transmission, frame and suspension. And unlike the Pulsar 220F, the new 250 cc Pulsars will come with a rear monoshock suspension, the first time a standard Pulsar will feature a monoshock, apart from the RS and NS models. The new Pulsar 250 is expected to be launched sometime later this year, possibly around the festive season, if the pandemic eases out and smoothens out supply chain and logistics by then. We expect the lower models of the Pulsar to also be updated subsequently.

