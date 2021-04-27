carandbike logo
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.02 Lakh

Bajaj Auto silently launches the 'Dagger Edge' editions of the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 220F in India. Basically, these three models get new colour schemes.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta
eye
0  Views
Bajaj Auto launched the Dagger Edge editions for the Pulsar 220F, Pulsar 180 & Pulsar 150

Highlights

  • Bajaj launched 'Dagger Edge' editions of Pulsar 220F, 180 and 150
  • All three bikes basically get new colour schemes
  • There are no changes in engine specifications of the motorcycles

The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles is one of the key models for Bajaj Auto in India. In fact, the Bajaj Auto sold a total of 945,978 units of the Pulsar (All Pulsar models combined) in FY2021. The company recently added to its Pulsar range by launching the new Pulsar NS125 barely a week ago. Now, the company has silently launched the 'Dagger Edge' editions of the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar 220F in India. In fact, we did do a story on Bajaj launching new colours for the 220F last month.

Also Read: Highest Selling Two-Wheelers In India In FY2021

8n6ggvtg

(The Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge is available in four colours)

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge edition is offered in four colours which are Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Volcanic Red and Sparkle Black. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F will continue to get a 220 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 20.11 bhp at 8,500 rpm while the peak torque is rated at 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The new Pulsar 220F Dagger Edge edition is priced at ₹ 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched In India

bic43i2

(The Pulsar 180 gets a 178.6 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 16.76 bhp and 14.52 Nm)

The Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition gets Pearl White, Volcanic Red and Sparkle Black colours but not the Saffire Blue. The new colour options get different highlights and graphics. There is no change in the engine output or the features. The Pulsar 180 continues to get a 178.6 cc single-cylinder motor, which is air-cooled and BS6 compliant as well. It makes 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

55a2mv8

(The Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge gets two new colours which are - Pearl White and Sapphire Black )

0 Comments

Lastly, the Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge edition gets two new colours which are Pearl White and Sapphire Blue. It continues to get the same BS6 compliant 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 13.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with peak torque output of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge is priced at ₹ 1.02 lakh while the dual-disc variant is priced at ₹ 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

