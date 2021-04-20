carandbike logo
search

2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 93,690

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar NS125 in India and priced it at Rs. 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is offered in four colours - Burnt Grey, Pewter Grey, Beach Blue & Fiery Orange expand View Photos
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is offered in four colours - Burnt Grey, Pewter Grey, Beach Blue & Fiery Orange

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched; Priced At Rs. 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • 124.7 cc engine, 11.82 bhp, 11 Nm, 5-speed gearbox
  • Most powerful bike in its segment, barring KTM 125 Duke of course

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 in India and it is priced at ₹ 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the first 125 cc bike that the company has launched in its 'NS' or naked sport range and will be positioned as the entry-level performance model after the NS200 and the NS160. Bajaj says that the NS125 is aimed at young enthusiasts. The NS125 will be offered in four colour options that are Pewter Grey, Beach Blue, Fiery Orange and Burnt Red. Bajaj says that the NS125 is the most powerful bike in its segment, barring the KTM 125 Duke of course.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak EV Bookings Open & Close In 48 Hours

8kpdo1e8

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 gets a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine making 11.82 bhp and 11 Nm)

Commenting on the launch Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said "We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand's position in the Entry Sport Bike segment".

Also Read: Bajaj CT110X Launched In India

gdrtc24o

(It is the most powerful bike in its segment, barring the KTM 125 Duke of course)

0 Comments

The Pulsar NS125 gets a 124.45 cc BS6 DTS-i engine that makes 11.82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque output is rated at 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking hardware consists of a 240 mm disc up front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The motorcycle weighs 144 kg, which is on the heavier side for a 125 cc bike.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Red
    Red
  • 0 1
    0 1
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
  • Pulsar Disc Brakes
    Pulsar Disc Brakes
  • Pulsar Doom
    Pulsar Doom
  • Pulsar Neon Engine
    Pulsar Neon Engine
  • Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
    Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
  • Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
    Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
  • Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
    Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
    Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
  • Breaks
    Breaks
  • Design In The Detail
    Design In The Detail
  • Lights Off
    Lights Off
x
Hero HF 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49,400
Hero HF 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49,400
Nitin Gadkari Aims To Cut Road Accident Deaths By 50% In Next 4 Years: Report
Nitin Gadkari Aims To Cut Road Accident Deaths By 50% In Next 4 Years: Report
2021 Volkswagen Polo Teased; World Debut In April
2021 Volkswagen Polo Teased; World Debut In April
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities