The Bajaj CT110X gets a bunch of features to make it more rugged and durable

Bajaj Auto launched a new, more rugged variant of the CT110, called the CT110X. It is priced at ₹ 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it gets extra features to make it more rugged and durable. The commuter bike now gets thicker crash guards, moulded footholds, and carrier at the rear with a load capacity of 7 kg and a new, comfortable dual-textured seat. The motorcycle also gets semi-knobby tyres, offering better grip on bad roads, square tube, semi-double cradle frame and new rubber tank pads. The front fender on the bike is also raised higher, dirt-bike style, making it easier to ride on challenging terrain.

Also Read: Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Model Launched In India

(The CT110X gets a bunch of features such as tank pads, raised fender, dual-texture seat and so on)

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade - President, Motorcycles - Bajaj Auto said "With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. The new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle which not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering - the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment."

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers Sales Growth Of 52 Per Cent In March 2021

(It continues to be powered by the 115 cc DTS-i engine, making 8.48 bhp and 9.81 Nm)

The CT110X continues to get the 115 cc DTS-i engine delivering 8.48 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. Its higher ground clearance of 170 mm allows it to tackle Indian roads with ease. A wheelbase of 1285 mm is said to provide better stability on bad roads.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.