Bajaj CT110X Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 55,494

Bajaj Auto launched the new CT110X in India and it is priced at Rs. 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The commuter motorcycle now gets extra features to make it more rugged and durable.

Kingshuk Dutta
The Bajaj CT110X gets a bunch of features to make it more rugged and durable expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Bajaj CT110X is priced at Rs. 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It gets a bunch of features to make it more rugged and durable
  • It gets a 115 cc DTS-i engine making 8.48 bhp & 9.81 Nm

Bajaj Auto launched a new, more rugged variant of the CT110, called the CT110X. It is priced at ₹ 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it gets extra features to make it more rugged and durable. The commuter bike now gets thicker crash guards, moulded footholds, and carrier at the rear with a load capacity of 7 kg and a new, comfortable dual-textured seat. The motorcycle also gets semi-knobby tyres, offering better grip on bad roads, square tube, semi-double cradle frame and new rubber tank pads. The front fender on the bike is also raised higher, dirt-bike style, making it easier to ride on challenging terrain.

(The CT110X gets a bunch of features such as tank pads, raised fender, dual-texture seat and so on)

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade - President, Motorcycles - Bajaj Auto said "With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. The new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle which not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering - the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment."

(It continues to be powered by the 115 cc DTS-i engine, making 8.48 bhp and 9.81 Nm)

The CT110X continues to get the 115 cc DTS-i engine delivering 8.48 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. Its higher ground clearance of 170 mm allows it to tackle Indian roads with ease. A wheelbase of 1285 mm is said to provide better stability on bad roads.

