Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours

Bajaj Auto re-opened online bookings for the Chetak electric scooter on 0900 hours on April 13, 2021 and had to stop taking bookings just 48 hours later, owing to overwhelming demand. Bookings were accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Bajaj said it will review the supply and production situation and announce the next round of bookings for the electric scooter. The Chetak was launched in early 2020 and is available in two variants, Premium and Urbane. The Chetak Premium is priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh while the Urbane is priced at ₹ 1.22 lakh. All prices are on-road, Pune.

(The Chetak is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium)

Commenting on the customer response, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru. Covid-led disruptions last year resulted in an unintended and long waiting period but despite that we have seen very few cancellations of bookings. We thank our customers in Pune and Bengaluru for their patience and now this overwhelming response. We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties. However, it is our endeavour to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter."

(The Chetak is capable of delivering a range of 80 km on a full charge)

The electric motor on the Chetak delivers around 3.8 kW of continuous power (roughly around 5 bhp), and there's 16.2 Nm of peak torque available at 1,400 rpm. It is an automatic scooter of course and has an indicated top speed of about 70 kmph. The Chetak has a range of 80 km on a single charge. So far, the Chetak is available only in Pune and Bengaluru, but Bajaj says its availability will be extended to 24 other cities across India by 2022.

