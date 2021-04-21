Bajaj Pulsar NS125: All You Need To Know

Bajaj Auto has launched its smallest model in its naked sport, or 'NS' range, after the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, followed by the Bajaj Pulsar NS160. The new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is the first 125 cc in the NS series, and is positioned as the entry-level performance model, aimed at young enthusiasts. It may be just a 125 cc motorcycle, but Bajaj says the Pulsar NS125 brings the thrill of sporty dynamics to enthusiastic young riders. With class-leading performance, Bajaj says the NS125 is the most powerful in its segment, and offers a lower price point into the range of sporty 125 cc motorcycles, compared to the KTM 125 Duke. Here's all you need to know.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched At ₹ 93,960

The Pulsar NS125 has the familiar design of its bigger siblings, the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200, although the same design has been around for nearly a decade

Design

The Pulsar NS125 may be an all-new motorcycle, but there's nothing new in the design. The muscular and chiseled styling may still have presence, but the same styling which was first introduced in the NS200 almost a decade ago, has nothing new to offer. As an all-new model, there could have been a slight update in design and features of the NS125, but Bajaj seems to have decided to stay with the tried and tested 'NS' styling.

The design, down to the decals, headlight cluster and instrument console has been left unchanged

Even the 'wolf-eyed' headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps is the same as seen on the NS160 and NS200. Only the tail lamp is LED, and the part-analogue, part-digital speedometer will also be carried over from its bigger siblings. To give the NS125 somewhat 'fresh' appeal, Bajaj has introduced it in new colours, including Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

Also Read: Bajaj CT110X Launched At ₹ 55,494

The 124.4 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 11.82 bhp at 8,500 rpm, 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm

Engine

The Pulsar NS125 is powered by an all-new 124.45 cc, single-cylinder, DTSi engine that makes 11.82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque output is rated at 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is possibly a downsized version of the 160 cc powerplant of the NS160. At 144 kg kerb weight, the NS125 is slightly heavy for a 125 cc motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 Prices Increased By ₹ 3,000

The Pulsar NS125 shares the same perimeter frame, and is equipped with telescopic front forks and Nitrox monoshock. Front disc brake with CBS is offered, but sadly no ABS

Chassis & Suspension

The Pulsar NS125 shares the perimeter frame with its other NS siblings, and that's a good thing. The perimeter frame is known for high stiffness and low flex resulting in sharp handing on the NS160 and NS200, and the same can be expected from the NS125. Suspension is handled by telescopic front forks, and a Nitrox monoshock, which should offer good ride quality and stability. Handling is something the NS125 will boast of, that no other 125 cc motorcycle in its segment offers, barring the far more expensive KTM 125 Duke.

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 gets a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine making 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm)

To keep the price in check, and not be too high for the young sport riding enthusiast, the Pulsar NS125 comes with a single disc brake option, with a 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum. What is certainly missed is the absence of ABS on the front wheel, although combined braking system (CBS) is offered, since it's a regulationary necessity.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is expensive for a 125 cc motorcycle at ₹ 93,960, but still more than ₹ 60,000 less expensive than the sharp KTM 125 Duke

Price

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is positioned as a sporty 125 cc motorcycle, but it still undercuts the KTM 125 Duke by a large margin. Priced at ₹ 93,960 (Ex-showroom), the Pulsar NS125 is around ₹ 60,000 less expensive than the KTM 125 Duke, and that should make it look like an appealing package for the young enthusiast, coupled with class-leading performance figures. However, it's still on the pricier side as far as 125 cc motorcycles go, and comes at a premium over other 125 cc commuter bikes, like the Honda SP 125, or even its own sibling, the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.