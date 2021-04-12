Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 by ₹ 3,000. This is the second price hike that the motorcycles got in 2021. The Dominar 250 is now priced at ₹ 170,720 while the Dominar 400 is priced at ₹ 202,755. The motorcycles were earlier priced at ₹ 167,718 and ₹ 199,755 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycles stay the same as before, with no changes apart from the increase in prices.
The Dominar 400 gets the familiar 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Dominar 250 gets the 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, which puts out 26.6 bhp and peak torque of 23.5 Nm. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
In other news, Bajaj Auto registered growth of 52 per cent selling 369,448 units in March 2021 as compared to 242,575 units in the same month a year ago. The company sold 181,393 two-wheelers in the same month in the domestic market as compared to 98,412 units a year ago, recording a growth 84 per cent. As far as exports are concerned, Bajaj recorded a growth of 32 per cent selling 148,740 units in March 2021 as compared to 1,12,564 units. Overall (Domestic + Exports), it recorded a growth of 56 per cent in the two-wheeler at 330,133 units as compared to 210,976 units.
