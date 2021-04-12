carandbike logo
search

Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 Prices Increased By ₹ 3,000

language dropdown

The prices of both, Bajaj Dominar 250 and Bajaj Dominar 400, have been increased by Rs. 3,000, in what is the second price update for the Dominar range in 2021.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
2,351  Views
The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 is now priced at Rs. 202,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 is now priced at Rs. 202,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Both the Bajaj Dominar 250 & Dominar 400 get a price hike of Rs. 3,000
  • This is the second price update for the Dominar range in 2021
  • The Dominar 250 was launched in India last year

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 by ₹ 3,000. This is the second price hike that the motorcycles got in 2021. The Dominar 250 is now priced at ₹ 170,720 while the Dominar 400 is priced at ₹ 202,755. The motorcycles were earlier priced at ₹ 167,718 and ₹ 199,755 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycles stay the same as before, with no changes apart from the increase in prices.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 52 Per Cent Growth In Sales In March 2021

fks0dnmg

(The Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a likeable motorcycle, and fits the bill as the almost perfect do-it-all 250 cc bike)

The Dominar 400 gets the familiar 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Dominar 250 gets the 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, which puts out 26.6 bhp and peak torque of 23.5 Nm. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F To Get New Colour Schemes

df4mj5fo(Bajaj Auto had launched the Dominar 400 in 2016 at a price of ₹ 1.36 lakh. Now it is priced at ₹ 2.02 lakh)
0 Comments

In other news, Bajaj Auto registered growth of 52 per cent selling 369,448 units in March 2021 as compared to 242,575 units in the same month a year ago. The company sold 181,393 two-wheelers in the same month in the domestic market as compared to 98,412 units a year ago, recording a growth 84 per cent. As far as exports are concerned, Bajaj recorded a growth of 32 per cent selling 148,740 units in March 2021 as compared to 1,12,564 units. Overall (Domestic + Exports), it recorded a growth of 56 per cent in the two-wheeler at 330,133 units as compared to 210,976 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Red
    Red
  • 0 1
    0 1
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
  • Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
    Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
  • Pulsar Disc Brakes
    Pulsar Disc Brakes
  • Pulsar Doom
    Pulsar Doom
  • Pulsar Neon Engine
    Pulsar Neon Engine
  • Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
    Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
  • Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
    Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
    Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
  • Breaks
    Breaks
  • Design In The Detail
    Design In The Detail
  • Lights Off
    Lights Off
x
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
Citroen C5 X Breaks Cover In Europe
Citroen C5 X Breaks Cover In Europe
Mahindra To Stop Production Of XUV500 With The Launch Of The New XUV700
Mahindra To Stop Production Of XUV500 With The Launch Of The New XUV700
Actor Arjun Kapoor Brings Home A Brand New Land Rover Defender SUV
Actor Arjun Kapoor Brings Home A Brand New Land Rover Defender SUV
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities