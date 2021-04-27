Highest Selling Two-Wheelers In India In FY2020-21

2020 was an unprecedented year for the Indian automotive industry. The year saw all sorts of ups and downs and faced several challenges, including a whole month of absolutely no sales (April 2020). As and when the lockdown eased, few two-wheelers did well to rake in decent numbers for the company. Companies like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto began selling their popular models in decent numbers, owing to the demand for personal mobility during the pandemic. And here's a list of the highest-selling two-wheelers in the financial year 2020-21. Take a look!

Model FY2021 FY2020 Difference Hero Splendor 24,60,248 26,32,800 -7% Honda Activa 19,39,640 25,91,059 -25% Hero HF Deluxe 16,61,272 20,50,974 -19% Honda CB Shine 988,201 948,384 4% Bajaj Pulsar 945,978 856,026 11%

Hero Splendor

(Hero sold 24,60,248 units of the Splendor in FY2021)

Up top, it is the Hero Splendor range, which is the highest selling two-wheeler of the previous financial year, with a massive 24,60,248 units sold. Not surprisingly, it is 7 per cent less than the sales of Splendor in FY2019-20, when the company sold 26,32,800 unit. The Hero Splendor continues to the reigning champion when it comes to two-wheeler sales in India.

Honda Activa

(Honda launched the Activa 6G in early 2020)

Over the last decade or so, if there's one model that has given the Splendor a run for its money as the highest-selling two-wheeler in India, it is the Honda Activa. In FY2020-21, Honda sold 19,39,640 units of the Activa, which was 25 per cent less than the 25,91,059 units sold in the previous fiscal. The difference between the sales of Splendor and Activa in FY2021 was 520,608 units. The sales of Honda Activa saw the sharpest drop in the list of top 5 highest selling two-wheelers in FY2021.

Hero HF Deluxe

(Hero HF Deluxe is the third highest selling two-wheeler in India)

Hero HF Deluxe is third on the list, with 16,61,272 units sold in FY2021, which is a difference of 19 per cent or 20,50,974 units sold in FY2020. Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Hero HF 100, which is not only a more affordable version of the HF Deluxe but the most affordable Hero model at present.

Honda CB Shine

(The Honda Shine 125 and the Activa 6G continue to be bestsellers for the brand in the domestic market)

Honda CB Shine has long maintained its status as the highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle in India. FY2021 was no different. Honda sold 988,201 units of the CB Shine in FY2021 while the sales for FY20 were 948,384, registering a growth of 4 per cent in FY2021. The CB Shine has been one of Honda's mainstays over the last few years, especially in rural markets.

Bajaj Pulsar

(The Pulsar range has raked in significant volumes for Bajaj Auto)

Rounding off the list of top 5 highest selling two-wheelers in FY2021 is the Bajaj Pulsar range. Do note that the sales figures of the Pulsar include all variants of the range, starting from 125 cc and going up to 220 cc. Bajaj Auto sold 945,978 units in FY 2021, which is a growth of 11 per cent over 856,026 units sold in FY2020.

