Maruti Suzuki Swift Was The Best-Selling Car In FY2020-21; Here Are The Top 10

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has emerged as the best-selling passenger car in the country during the Financial Year 2020-21. In terms of sales, India's largest carmaker has dominated the automotive space for over a decade with all the four top-selling slots were occupied its models. The Maruti Suzuki vehicles have taken all the top 5 selling spots in India since 2017-18. In the previous fiscal, the top five most sold cars came from its stable. The Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 1.72 lakh units of the Swift in the last fiscal followed by the Maruti Baleno with 1.63 lakh units. The third position was occupied by the Maruti Suzuki WagonR with over 1.6 lakh units.

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In India During FY2020-21 Cumulative Sales Maruti Suzuki Swift 172,671 Maruti Baleno 163,445 Maruti WagonR 160,330 Maruti Alto 158,992 Maruti Dzire 128,251 Hyundai Creta 120,035 Maruti Eeco 105,081 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 100,611 Maruti Vitara Brezza 94,635 Hyundai Venue 92,972

The Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Dzire finished fourth and fifth in terms of sales as the automaker sold 1.59 lakh and 1.28 lakh units of the cars cumulatively during the FY2020-21, respectively. Do note, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only sedan in the top 10 best-selling cars. The carmaker says these five cars contributed around 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales during fiscal 2020-21.

Taking about the second half of the table, Hyundai has dominated the chart with three models. The Hyundai Creta became the sixth most sold passenger car in the Indian market. Between April 2020 and March 2021, the South Korean automaker has sold over 1.20 lakh units of the Creta SUV in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Vitara Brezza were slotted on the seventh and ninth positions, respectively on the chart. In the previous fiscal, over 1.05 lakh units of the Maruti Eeco were sold in the country, while Maruti Suzuki managed to sell only 94,635 units of the Vitara Brezza. The eighth and tenth positions were occupied by the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Venue subcompact SUV with over 1 lakh units and 92,972 units, respectively.

