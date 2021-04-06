carandbike logo
search

Maruti Suzuki Registers 86.3% Production Growth In March 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has manufactured 172,433 units last month, recording a growth of 68.3 per cent as compared to 92,540 units manufactured in the same month last year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Maruti Suzuki's total production in March 2021 increased by around 68.3% expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki's total production in March 2021 increased by around 68.3%

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki's total production stood at 172,433 units in March 2021
  • Production of entry-level hatchbacks increased by 61.76% to 28,519 units
  • 2,019 units of the Maruti Ciaz were produced last month, down by 5.9%

The country's leading auto manufacturing company Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced production figures for the month of March 2021. The carmaker recorded a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) production rise of 86.33 per cent last month. The numbers registered in March 2021 are much better than what the carmaker posted in March 2020, as the entire automobile industry was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 172,433 units in comparison to 92,540 units in the corresponding month last year.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2021: Maruti Suzuki Sees 2% MoM Growth; Total Sales In FY2020-21 Drops 7%​

scud1sj8

Production of compact vehicles went up by 90 per cent to 95,186 units from 50,078 units

The company produced 168,180 units in February 2021 as against 172,433 units, witnessing a marginal month-on-month (MoM) growth of 2.52 per cent. The production of mini hatchbacks - Alto and S-Presso last month increased by 61.76 per cent to 28,519 units as compared to 17,630 units in the same month last year. Moreover, compact vehicles like WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza also witnessed production growth of 90 per cent with 95,186 units against 50,078 units manufactured a year ago. However, the Ciaz is the only car in Maruti Suzuki's line-up that recorded a production decline of 5.9 per cent from 2,146 units to 2,019 units in March 2021.

Coming to the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki produces cars such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Jimny and XL6. The company registered a triple-digit growth of 113.2 per cent at 32,421 units as compared to 15,203 units manufactured in the same month last year.

r9b77hb8

The utility vehicle segment recorded a triple-digit growth of 133.2 per cent at 32,421 units

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Increase Car Prices From April 2021​

0 Comments

Production of the Eeco van too increased to 11,891 units as compared to 6,545 units, recording a growth of 81.68 per cent. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki also manufactured 2,397 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) recording a growth of 155 per cent when compared to 938 units manufactured a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
  • Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
    Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
  • Maruti Technology
    Maruti Technology
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
    Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
  • 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
    2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
  • New Swift Running View
    New Swift Running View
  • New Swift Abs Ebd
    New Swift Abs Ebd
  • New Swift Dualtone
    New Swift Dualtone
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Fog Light
    Fog Light
  • Grill
    Grill
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
x
Triumph Trident 660 Launched; Priced At Rs. 6.95 Lakh
Triumph Trident 660 Launched; Priced At Rs. 6.95 Lakh
Top Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In April 2021
Top Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In April 2021
Genesis X Concept Revealed
Genesis X Concept Revealed
2021 Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV Showcased In A Unique Castle Themed Camouflage Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV Showcased In A Unique Castle Themed Camouflage Ahead Of Global Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities