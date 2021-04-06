Maruti Suzuki Registers 86.3% Production Growth In March 2021

The country's leading auto manufacturing company Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced production figures for the month of March 2021. The carmaker recorded a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) production rise of 86.33 per cent last month. The numbers registered in March 2021 are much better than what the carmaker posted in March 2020, as the entire automobile industry was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 172,433 units in comparison to 92,540 units in the corresponding month last year.

Production of compact vehicles went up by 90 per cent to 95,186 units from 50,078 units

The company produced 168,180 units in February 2021 as against 172,433 units, witnessing a marginal month-on-month (MoM) growth of 2.52 per cent. The production of mini hatchbacks - Alto and S-Presso last month increased by 61.76 per cent to 28,519 units as compared to 17,630 units in the same month last year. Moreover, compact vehicles like WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza also witnessed production growth of 90 per cent with 95,186 units against 50,078 units manufactured a year ago. However, the Ciaz is the only car in Maruti Suzuki's line-up that recorded a production decline of 5.9 per cent from 2,146 units to 2,019 units in March 2021.

Coming to the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki produces cars such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Jimny and XL6. The company registered a triple-digit growth of 113.2 per cent at 32,421 units as compared to 15,203 units manufactured in the same month last year.

The utility vehicle segment recorded a triple-digit growth of 133.2 per cent at 32,421 units

Production of the Eeco van too increased to 11,891 units as compared to 6,545 units, recording a growth of 81.68 per cent. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki also manufactured 2,397 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) recording a growth of 155 per cent when compared to 938 units manufactured a year ago.

