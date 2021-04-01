Car Sales March 2021: Maruti Suzuki Sees 2% MoM Growth; Total Sales In FY2020-21 Drops 7%

Maruti Suzuki India has released the monthly sales numbers for March 2021, witnessing a nearly 2 per cent increase in Month-on-Month sales. Last month, the company sold 155,417 vehicles in the domestic market, compared to 152,983 units sold in February 2021. At the same time, the company has witnessed a 97 per cent increase in Year-on-Year sales compared to 79,080 units sold in March 2020. However, we have to consider the fact that it was in March 2020 that the nation went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting vehicle sales across the industry. So this growth is nothing but an anomaly. In those regards, Maruti says that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels, when the company sold 147,613 units in the corresponding month.

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales (domestic + exports) for March 2021 stood at 167,014 units. While compared to March 2020, when it sold 83,792 units, right before lockdown, the company saw a 99 per cent growth. However, as against 164,469 units sold in February 2021, the carmaker's MoM sales grew by nearly 2 per cent. In March 2019, Maruti Suzuki's total sales stood at 158,076 units. As for the company's total sales (domestic + exports) for the entire Financial Year 2020-21 (FY2020-21), the Indo-Japanese carmaker saw a 7 per cent decline at 1,457,861 units, as against 1,563,297 vehicles sold in FY2029-20.

Maruti Suzuki's total exports in March 2021 stood at 11,597 units, a marginal 1 per cent growth compared to 11,486 units exported in February 2021. At the same time compared to March 2020, when it exported 4,712 vehicles from India, the company witnessed a 146 per cent YoY growth. However, compared to 10,463 units exported in March 2019, Maruti Suzuki India's export grew by about 11 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki India' total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 146,203 units, while domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,315 units. In March 2021, Maruti Suzuki India's sales to other OEMs (Baleno & Vitara Brezza sold to Toyota) stood at 5,899 units.

