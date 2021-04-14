Best-Selling Subcompact SUVs In March 2021

The Indian auto industry is still finding its way back up and there's a long way to go, before we reach pre-Covid levels of sales/volumes. Although the subcompact SUV segment is still one of the better performing sections of the auto industry. And there are a few surprises in store, once you look at the sales data for all subcompact SUVs in the Indian market. It is no surprise that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza holds the top spot for small SUV sales, owing to its popularity and the widespread reach that Maruti has in India, especially in rural India. 11,274 units of the Brezza were sold in March 2021, which is a growth of 105 per cent over 5,513 units sold in March 2020. But it should be noted that the coronavirus lockdown was partially in place at the time and it was also the month when the auto industry was transitioning to BS6 emission norms. So, any exponential growth could be termed as an anomaly.

(The Tata Nexon pipped the Kia Sonet, albeit by a small margin, to the third highest selling subcompact SUV in India)

Sr No. Subcompact SUVs Units Sold In March 2021 1 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,274 2 Hyundai Venue 10,722 3 Tata Nexon 8,683 4 Kia Sonet 8,498 5 Ford EcoSport 5,487 6 Renault Kiger 3,839 7 Toyota Urban Cruiser 3,162 8 Nissan Magnite 2,987 9 Mahindra XUV300 2,587 10 Honda WR-V 978

Similarly, it is the Hyundai Venue which takes second place in the list of bestselling subcompact SUVs. After Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai probably has one of the widest reaches in India and the Venue has been a popular choice among small SUV buyers. In fact, in our latest subcompact SUV road test, the Venue managed to pip the then newcomer, Kia Sonet, to win the comparison review. Hyundai sold a total of 10,722 units of the Venue in March 2021. The big surprise was that the Tata Nexon pipped the Kia Sonet in terms of sales. Tata sold 8,863 units while Kia sold 8,498 units in March 2021. Ford EcoSport rounds up the list of top 5 highest-selling SUVs, with 5,487 units sold.

(The Renault Kiger overtook the Nissan Magnite in terms of sales in its first full month)

The other surprise was that the Renault Kiger overtook the Nissan Magnite in its first full month of sales. In the sixth spot, Renault sold 3,839 units of the Kiger while Nissan sold 2,987 units of the Magnite in March 2021. Sandwiched between the two was the Toyota Urban Cruiser, with 3,162 units sold. The bottom of the list is rounded up by the Mahindra XUV300 and the Honda WR-V, with 2,587 and 978 units sold each.

