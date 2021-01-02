Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe

KTM may not have offered the KTM 890 Adventure, or the KTM 790 Adventure on sale in India yet, but looks like the new 890 Adventure is already up for an update. Latest spy shots show that while KTM has updated the 790 with a bigger engine to meet the latest emission regulations, there's more in plans. The 890 Adventure was updated with the bigger engine, as well as new electronics, but as the latest spy shots show, KTM is also working on cosmetic changes to give the 890 Adventure a new flavour.

(The KTM 890 Adventure gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 103 bhp and 100 Nm)

The biggest and most prominent change is the new fairing, which fully wraps around the body, unlike the current model which has a half fairing which not only reduces weather protection but also not upto real 'ADV' standards. The other change is the fuel tank design. The current model has a pair of saddle tanks, like the Dakar Rally machines, which offers low centre of gravity with the mass of fuel low down on the bike. This design also allows for more space above the engine, allowing designers to move the seating position closer to the front of the bike, which pushes the rider's weight closer to the front wheel, aiding in much better off-road handling.

In the new model, the lower fuel tanks seem to have been slimmed down, with the tanks widening up. So, the fuel will be the same volume but more fuel will be held higher up in the tanks. What's not clear is whether the same centre of gravity is maintained, or KTM has done other changes to keep the off-road handling as good as before, or maybe even improved it somehow.

KTM India did introduce the KTM 790 Duke, but the 790 Adventure never was introduced in the Indian market. While a new middleweight KTM adventure bike is imminent, it's not certain when KTM India will introduce it, and whether just the 890 Adventure will be released in India, without considering the 890 Adventure R for India. We do hope KTM at least launches the base 890 Adventure soon!

