KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020

KTM is all set to reveal a new Adventure model on October 19, 2020. From the very short teaser video it is difficult to ascertain, but we are betting on the KTM 890 Adventure. KTM introduced the 890 Adventure R and the 890 Adventure R Rally a few weeks ago, but there was no base model.

Photo of KTM 890 Adventure R used for representational purposes only
Photo of KTM 890 Adventure R used for representational purposes only

  • KTM all set to reveal a new ADV on October 19, 2020
  • It could be the KTM 890 Adventure (The base variant)
  • KTM already has the 890 Adventure R and the R Rally variant in its lineup

KTM recently released a short teaser clip of its new adventure motorcycle and will reveal the said motorcycle on October 19, 2020. Of course, with all the fast cuts and quick camera movement, it is very difficult to ascertain which motorcycle is it but we are placing our bets on the KTM 890 Adventure. Now remember, KTM did introduce the 890 Adventure R and the 890 Adventure R Rally and the latter will have a limited run of production, 700 to be precise. But the company never showcased a base model, the 890 Adventure. In KTM ADV parlance, models with the 'R' suffix have always been the fancier, better equipped models. In fact, after looking at the teaser clip several times, we believe it to be the 890 Adventure.

(The KTM 890 line-up is missing the 890 Adventure, which could be introduced on October 19, 2020)

If it is indeed the KTM 890 Adventure, expect the company to trim down on the fancy electronics, the WP XPLOR suspension and cruise control. Expect it to get less fancy suspension equipment. We expect the 889 cc parallel-twin engine to stay the same and offer the same specifications which is 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox is likely to stay the same. Maybe KTM could skip the bi-directional quick-shifter to keep costs down, like on the 890 Adventure R. The 890 Adventure is likely to use the same Molybdenum frame as the R and the R Rally along with a 21-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch unit at the rear. The 890 Adventure is also likely to carry over the 5-inch full-colour TFT screen as well.

The KTM 890 Adventure R and the R Rally may not come to India, but there are chances of the KTM 890 Adventure coming to India. The adventure motorcycling scene in India is becoming mature and with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900, Honda Africa Twin 1100 and the BMW GS motorcycles, it is time for KTM to bring a middleweight ADV to India. Well, if not to get volumes, but maybe to spice up the segment.

