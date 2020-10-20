New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed

KTM introduced the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure, which is the base model to the 890 Adventure and the 890 Adventure R Rally. It will be on sale in global markets from December 2020.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The KTM 890 Adventure is positioned below the R and the R Rally. expand View Photos
The KTM 890 Adventure is positioned below the R and the R Rally.

Highlights

  • The KTM 890 Adventure is positioned below the R and the R Rally
  • It gets the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine making 103 bhp & 100 Nm
  • It will be launched globally in December 2020

Barely weeks after taking the wraps off the KTM 890 Adventure R and the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer now revealed the KTM 890 Adventure, which will be positioned as the base variant in the 890 ADV line-up. In terms of styling, there is very little to tell apart the 890 ADV and the 890 ADV R, apart from the colour schemes and a windshield which is longer on the base model. It will be on sale in global markets from December 2020 and there is some likelihood of this model coming to India in 2021.

Also Read: KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure R Rally Unveiled

a00umv7k

(The KTM 890 Adventure gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 103 bhp and 100 Nm)

All three models get the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine which is now Euro V compliant. The motor makes 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is basically a slightly tweaked version of the motor on the KTM 890 Duke. KTM says that the crankshaft features 20 per cent more rotating mass and the overall effect of the engineering around the engine means a more stable and consistent output, noticeable with torque available at low revs. The added mass also means added cornering stability for long distance riding on the throttle.

Also Read: KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure R Rally: All You Need To Know

815c99fc

(The motorcycle gets Dakar-style riding ergonomics along with a 20-litre fuel tank)

The 890 Adventure gets Dakar-style riding ergonomics, along with a 20-litre fuel tank and suspension travel of 200 mm, for tackling tough terrain. At the rear, there is a WP Apex monoshock, which can be adjusted for rebound and pre-load. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets cornering ABS, motor slip regulation, traction control as standard. Other features include a full-size TFT colour screen and optional equipment such as cruise control, quick-shifter, heated grips and different luggage options. Interested customers can also opt for smartphone connectivity and KTM My Ride integration for turn-by-turn navigation and access to phone calls, music etc.

oqhrqtkg

(The KTM 890 Adventure will have electronics aids such as cornering ABS, traction control, motor slip regulation, engine knock control and so on)

0 Comments

The motorcycle gets anodised wheel hubs instead of powder coated units for better longevity. Plus, the bike gets a stronger clutch for better performance and an engine knock control system, which comes into play when the motorcycle is run on low octane fuel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900
Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900
Government Begins Construction Of Zojila Tunnel On The Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Government Begins Construction Of Zojila Tunnel On The Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
Tesla Third-Quarter Registrations In California Drop 13%: Report
Tesla Third-Quarter Registrations In California Drop 13%: Report
BMW Says Third-Quarter Cash Flow In Auto Segment Was Above Expectations
BMW Says Third-Quarter Cash Flow In Auto Segment Was Above Expectations
Toyota Bets On Start-Up Tugende's Small Loans To Boost Africa Business
Toyota Bets On Start-Up Tugende's Small Loans To Boost Africa Business
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Automakers Hyundai, Kia Warn Of $2.9 Billion Hit To Earnings Over U.S. Quality Woes
Automakers Hyundai, Kia Warn Of $2.9 Billion Hit To Earnings Over U.S. Quality Woes
Tesla To Export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe
Tesla To Export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

KTM RC 200

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM RC 200
Price Starts
₹ 2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,595 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 200 Duke

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM 200 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 1.73 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,697 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM RC 125

Sports, 41.3 Kmpl
KTM RC 125
Price Starts
₹ 1.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,243 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM RC 390

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM RC 390
Price Starts
₹ 2.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,343 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 125 Duke

Sports, 34.5 Kmpl
KTM 125 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 1.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,552 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 390 Duke

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM 390 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 2.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,341 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 250 Duke

Sports, 30 Kmpl
KTM 250 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 2.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,892 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 790 Duke

Sports, 22.72 Kmpl
KTM 790 Duke
Price Starts
₹ 8.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,489 11.5% / 3 yrs

KTM 390 Adventure

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
KTM 390 Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
03:42
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Sep-20 09:24 PM IST
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
06:01
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jun-19 05:30 PM IST
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
02:57
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jun-19 08:00 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Volvo V90 Cross Country, KTM 200 And 250 Duke And Honda WR-V
19:47
Volvo V90 Cross Country, KTM 200 And 250 Duke And Honda WR-V
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Mar-17 08:30 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's Future Plans, Renault Espace and KTM RC200 and 390
20:18
Maruti Suzuki's Future Plans, Renault Espace and KTM RC200 and 390
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Feb-17 08:00 PM IST
KTM'S Sporty With RC 390 & RC 200
03:46
KTM'S Sporty With RC 390 & RC 200
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-14 08:15 PM IST
Updated Maruti Swift, Triumph Thunderbird LT, KTM RC Series
22:25
Updated Maruti Swift, Triumph Thunderbird LT, KTM RC Series
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-14 08:00 PM IST
KTM 200: The Duke amongst bikes
23:10
KTM 200: The Duke amongst bikes
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 09-Jun-12 05:29 PM IST
Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
Ktm Rc 200 Seats
Ktm Rc 200 Seats
Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
200duke Action 02
200duke Action 02
200duke Action 06
200duke Action 06
200duke Action 07
200duke Action 07
Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
Ktm Rc 390 Seat
Ktm Rc 390 Seat
Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
Duke 250 Footrests
Duke 250 Footrests
Duke 250 Handle Bar
Duke 250 Handle Bar
Duke 250 Fuel Tank
Duke 250 Fuel Tank
Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
Front Fork
Front Fork
Triple Clamp
Triple Clamp
Rear Shock
Rear Shock
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities