2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed

Barely weeks after taking the wraps off the KTM 890 Adventure R and the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer now revealed the KTM 890 Adventure, which will be positioned as the base variant in the 890 ADV line-up. In terms of styling, there is very little to tell apart the 890 ADV and the 890 ADV R, apart from the colour schemes and a windshield which is longer on the base model. It will be on sale in global markets from December 2020 and there is some likelihood of this model coming to India in 2021.

(The KTM 890 Adventure gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 103 bhp and 100 Nm)

All three models get the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine which is now Euro V compliant. The motor makes 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is basically a slightly tweaked version of the motor on the KTM 890 Duke. KTM says that the crankshaft features 20 per cent more rotating mass and the overall effect of the engineering around the engine means a more stable and consistent output, noticeable with torque available at low revs. The added mass also means added cornering stability for long distance riding on the throttle.

(The motorcycle gets Dakar-style riding ergonomics along with a 20-litre fuel tank)

The 890 Adventure gets Dakar-style riding ergonomics, along with a 20-litre fuel tank and suspension travel of 200 mm, for tackling tough terrain. At the rear, there is a WP Apex monoshock, which can be adjusted for rebound and pre-load. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets cornering ABS, motor slip regulation, traction control as standard. Other features include a full-size TFT colour screen and optional equipment such as cruise control, quick-shifter, heated grips and different luggage options. Interested customers can also opt for smartphone connectivity and KTM My Ride integration for turn-by-turn navigation and access to phone calls, music etc.

(The KTM 890 Adventure will have electronics aids such as cornering ABS, traction control, motor slip regulation, engine knock control and so on)

The motorcycle gets anodised wheel hubs instead of powder coated units for better longevity. Plus, the bike gets a stronger clutch for better performance and an engine knock control system, which comes into play when the motorcycle is run on low octane fuel.

