2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, took the wraps off the KTM 890 Adventure series, which consists of the 890 Adventure R and the limited edition 890 Adventure R Rally.

Published:
Only 700 units of the KTM 890 Adventure Rally R will be manufactured

Highlights

  • KTM takes the wraps off the 890 Adventure R and the 890 Adventure Rally R
  • Both models get an 889 cc parallel-twin engine; 103 bhp & 100 Nm
  • Only 700 units of the KTM 890 Adventure Rally R will be made

KTM took the wraps off the new 890 Adventure and the limited edition 890 Adventure Rally R. Both motorcycles take their styling cues from the KTM 790 Adventure but that's where the similarities end. Both motorcycles get an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is basically a slightly tweaked version of the motor on the KTM 890 Duke. KTM says that the crankshaft features 20 per cent more rotating mass and the overall effect of the engineering around the engine means a more stable and consistent output, noticeable with torque available at low revs. The added mass also means added cornering stability for long distance riding on the throttle. The company also offers an optional quick-shifter on the 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: KTM RC 390, 390 Duke Now Get MRF Tyres In India

eltd95qc

(The KTM 890 Adventure Rally R gets higher spec components and electronics over the 890 Adventure R)

The Adventure R gets a reinforced clutch, improved riding electronics such as ABS, off-road ABS and traction control which offer less intervention. There is a new switch on the handlebar for cruise control too, which is now standard on both models. The motorcycle also gets a different suspension setup. Up front, there are 48 mm WP upside down forks with 239 mm of travel and a WP monoshock at the rear with 239 mm of travel again.

7ues7cjo

(Former Dakar Rally champion Sam Sunderland putting the KTM 890 Adventure Rally R through its paces)

The motorcycle gets a 21-inch wheel up front and a 19-inch unit at the rear. The wheels are shod with Metzeler Karoo 3 dual-sport tyres. The rear steel sub-frame is new and the steering up front is now made of Aluminium. The 890 Adventure R gets twin 320 mm discs up front with 4-piston callipers and a single 260 mm disc at the rear with 2-piston callipers. Other features include a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure India Launch Details Revealed

0js4vlcg

(The KTM 890 Adventure R gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 103 bhp and 100 Nm)

Coming to the 890 Adventure Rally R, it will be a limited edition model and KTM will manufacture only 700 units out of which 200 units are earmarked for USA and the other 500 units for the rest of the world. The Adventure Rally R model gets WP XPLOR Pro suspension setup for better off-road ability, an Akrapovic exhaust which is 35 per cent lighter than the standard exhaust on the 890 Adventure R, a straight racing seat with 910 mm seat height and a 'rally' riding mode along with a quick-shifter, both are standard. Plus, the ADV also gets carbon fibre tank protectors, anodised wheels, race-tuned chassis and rally footrests. And of course, the graphics on both motorcycles are different too.

fts35a3c

(There is a possibility that the KTM 890 Adventure Rally R could come to India in a year or so)

We are not sure if these motorcycles will come to India or not. There may be a possibility of the KTM 890 Adventure R coming to India in a year or so, but the limited edition Rally R, not so much. Both motorcycles are of course Euro V/BS6 compliant.

