Login

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Oct-23 01:18 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Newly minted 3-time world champion Max Verstappen dominated the tumultuous Qatar GP despite safety cars and mandated pit stops.
  • In a bold move gone wrong, Lewis Hamilton collided with Mercedes teammate Geroge Russell into the first corner ending the 7-time champions race while Russell eventually recovered to 4th place.
  • In a bold move gone wrong, Lewis Hamilton collided with Mercedes teammate Geroge Russell into the first corner ending the 7-time champions race while Russell eventually recovered to 4th place.

Max Verstappen delivered a masterful performance at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, securing a commanding victory in a race marred by early drama between Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

 

Also Read: F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
 

Verstappen, starting on medium tires, faced a fierce challenge from Russell and Hamilton, who had opted for fresh soft tires. As the lights went out, Hamilton aimed to pass both Verstappen and Russell around the outside of Turn 1. However, the trio tangled as Hamilton turned into the corner, sandwiching Russell between the two world champions. This resulted in a collision that sent Hamilton into the gravel and out of the race, a crash eerily reminiscent of Hamilton’s 2016 rivalry with then-teammate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton accepted full responsibility for the incident, acknowledging that it was an unfortunate scenario and that George had nowhere else to go. The stewards announced their intention to investigate the incident after the race.

 

This dramatic collision paved the way for Qatar sprint race winner Oscar Piastri to seize second place. Piastri, the rookie McLaren driver, found himself in a contentious situation within his own team as he held a net second position but faced pressure from his teammate Lando Norris. McLaren instructed Norris to "hold position," a decision he questioned but ultimately followed.

With seven laps to go, Russell, hampered by the mandated 18-lap stint limit due to tire concerns, had to concede second place to the McLarens. He opted for soft tires for his final stint but couldn't catch the McLarens, ultimately finishing in fourth.

 

Verstappen, meanwhile, faced no significant competition as he controlled the race from the front. Despite a slower final pit stop, he secured the victory with a 4.8-second gap to Piastri. Norris clinched third place ahead of Russell, with Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso following closely behind. Alonso, after briefly venturing into the gravel at Turn 15, faced a post-race investigation for his re-entry onto the track.

 

Also Read: Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
 

In seventh place, Esteban Ocon brought points for Alpine, while Valtteri Bottas matched his season-best result in eighth for Alfa Romeo. Sergio Perez, despite battling through two five-second time penalties and starting from the pit lane, initially finished ninth. However, he received a third penalty post-race, relegating him to tenth. This move promoted Zhou Guanyu to ninth, delivering Alfa Romeo its first double points finish since the Canadian Grand Prix the previous year.

Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly missed out on points finishes due to time penalties for exceeding track limits. Logan Sargeant, feeling unwell due to the extreme heat and physicality of the race, chose to retire his Williams with approximately 20 laps remaining. His teammate Alex Albon, who also fell foul of track limits, finished in 13th place.

 

Carlos Sainz, plagued by a fuel system issue discovered by Ferrari earlier on race day, was unable to start the race, adding to the drama and unpredictability of the Qatar Grand Prix.

# Qatar GP 2023# Qatar GP# Qatar GP Race Report# Formula 1# Formula 1 2023# Max Verstappen# Redbull Racing

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
46,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
9.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
1,600 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 19.75 L
₹ 41,770/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire
7.5
0
10
2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire
46,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda WR-V
7.6
0
10
2018 Honda WR-V
58,500 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.70 L
₹ 19,485/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
9.0
0
10
2019 Renault Kwid
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.80 L
₹ 8,511/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
18,794 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
48,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 18.40 L
₹ 41,210/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
29,659 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
8.0
0
10
2016 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
38,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Nexon
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Nexon
73,268 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-16291 second ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10399 second ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

-9757 second ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished

Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS, features a hydrogen engine and a 70 MPa hydrogen tank.

F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.

Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.

F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.

Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.

F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026
F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

What’s shaping up to be one of the best rookie seasons in years, has secured the young Aussie another three years with the Woking outfit.

F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 days ago

RedBull and Verstappen’s respective 15 and 10 win streaks came to end courtesy of the super Spaniard on the winding streets of Singapore.

Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
Carlos Sainz Secures Back-to-Back Poles in Singapore GP Qualifying As RedBull Finally Falters
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, locked in the third spot on the grid

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved