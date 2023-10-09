Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama

Max Verstappen delivered a masterful performance at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, securing a commanding victory in a race marred by early drama between Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, starting on medium tires, faced a fierce challenge from Russell and Hamilton, who had opted for fresh soft tires. As the lights went out, Hamilton aimed to pass both Verstappen and Russell around the outside of Turn 1. However, the trio tangled as Hamilton turned into the corner, sandwiching Russell between the two world champions. This resulted in a collision that sent Hamilton into the gravel and out of the race, a crash eerily reminiscent of Hamilton’s 2016 rivalry with then-teammate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton accepted full responsibility for the incident, acknowledging that it was an unfortunate scenario and that George had nowhere else to go. The stewards announced their intention to investigate the incident after the race.

This dramatic collision paved the way for Qatar sprint race winner Oscar Piastri to seize second place. Piastri, the rookie McLaren driver, found himself in a contentious situation within his own team as he held a net second position but faced pressure from his teammate Lando Norris. McLaren instructed Norris to "hold position," a decision he questioned but ultimately followed.

With seven laps to go, Russell, hampered by the mandated 18-lap stint limit due to tire concerns, had to concede second place to the McLarens. He opted for soft tires for his final stint but couldn't catch the McLarens, ultimately finishing in fourth.

Verstappen, meanwhile, faced no significant competition as he controlled the race from the front. Despite a slower final pit stop, he secured the victory with a 4.8-second gap to Piastri. Norris clinched third place ahead of Russell, with Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso following closely behind. Alonso, after briefly venturing into the gravel at Turn 15, faced a post-race investigation for his re-entry onto the track.

In seventh place, Esteban Ocon brought points for Alpine, while Valtteri Bottas matched his season-best result in eighth for Alfa Romeo. Sergio Perez, despite battling through two five-second time penalties and starting from the pit lane, initially finished ninth. However, he received a third penalty post-race, relegating him to tenth. This move promoted Zhou Guanyu to ninth, delivering Alfa Romeo its first double points finish since the Canadian Grand Prix the previous year.

Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly missed out on points finishes due to time penalties for exceeding track limits. Logan Sargeant, feeling unwell due to the extreme heat and physicality of the race, chose to retire his Williams with approximately 20 laps remaining. His teammate Alex Albon, who also fell foul of track limits, finished in 13th place.

Carlos Sainz, plagued by a fuel system issue discovered by Ferrari earlier on race day, was unable to start the race, adding to the drama and unpredictability of the Qatar Grand Prix.