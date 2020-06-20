New Cars and Bikes in India

Vikram Pawah Appointed President, BMW Group India

Pawah was appointed Managing Diresctor, Harley Davidson in September 2015 and it was in 2017 that he moved to BMW.

Vikram Pawah will assume this position from August 1, 2020

Vikram Pawah has been appointed as the President of BMW Group India effective August 1, 2020 along with his present role as Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017 when he joined BMW Group India as the President. In 2018, he was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. In April 2020, the sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, created an unprecedented situation at BMW Group India. Since then, Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer has been carrying out the role as acting President.

Pawah was appointed Managing Diresctor, Harley Davidson in September 2015 and it was in 2017 that he moved to BMW. Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “As a priority market, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development of the luxury automotive segment. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to navigate BMW Group India in a challenging business situation due the ongoing corona pandemic. We are confident that his strategic thinking, hands-on approach and ability to drive people will navigate the organisation in these turbulent times.”

Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017 when he joined BMW Group India as the President 

Pawah came to BMW at a time when the company recently lost its top position globally to Mercedes-Benz after 11 long years and India is a major market where BMW had to gain ground. In fact, 2017 was also an important year for BMW Motorrad as we saw the G 310 R make its way to the market and it became the key volume driver for the company.

Pawah was with the company when it launched its most affordable bike, the G 310R 

BMW now has the youngest fleet of cars in the luxury car segment and the company is looking to bring in more products by the end of the year. The coronavirus pandemic might have hurt the company's sales and plans for the Indian market, but with new launches and better financial packages, for BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the company is looking to rake in sales in these turbulent times. 
 

