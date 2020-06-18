BMW Introduces New Service And Repair Packages For BMW And Mini Cars

BMW India has introduced new service maintenance packages for BMW and Mini cars in the country. There will be multiple options for the same, based on duration/mileage. 'Service Inclusive' offers a range of service packages that cover maintenance, inspection and wear and tear. BMW offers another range of services called 'Repair Inclusive', which takes care of standard warranty extension. Customers just need to make an upfront payment and can avail a wide variety of services. Customers can choose packages according to their usage and need. The prices of the service/maintenance package will be pre-fixed. The customers have the option of extend or renew the 'Service Inclusive' package as well.

(The 'Service Inclusive' range has three package options. The most basic is the Oil Services, which includes oil-related services)

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India aftersales products and services have a simple aim - Empowering customers to enjoy the journey, mile after mile, year after year. With Service and Repair Inclusive, our customers have complete peace of mind. They don't have to waste moment thinking about the cost of maintenance or wear and tear because they know they own the best coverage for their BMW or MINI. It's all there with Service and Repair Inclusive: the expertise of our service specialists, the use of Original BMW Parts and the great feeling of knowing their car is in the very best of hands. With new additional benefits, we will continue to offer the best-in-class value while our exceptional service standards will continue to create an unmatched ownership experience."

(Customers can choose to include the payment for the service packages in the loan amount if they are financing their purchase from BMW itself)

BMW offers three Service Inclusive packages which are Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. Each package has a different gamut of services that can be availed. Customers can pick any one for a duration / mileage of their choice starting from 3 years / 40,000 km and extend it up to 10 years / 200,000 km.

The base oil service package includes only the oil change and oil-related services of the cars and is meant for people whose usage is quite low. The service inclusive basic package includes regular maintenance such as engine oil service, top-ups, replacement for air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluids. The service inclusive plus includes replacement of items which are commonly susceptible to wear and tear such as brake pads, discs, wiper blades, clutch and all. This is in addition to all the services offered by service inclusive basic.

(BMW also offers the Repair Inclusive package, where you can extend the warranty as per your usage)

Customers can purchase Service Inclusive for their existing cars as well, where the package begins from the date of purchase and not from the date when warranty starts. For customers with high usage, service packages are available in business portfolio.

With 'Repair Inclusive', the standard warranty on a vehicle can be extended even after the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage, up to a period of 6 years. The cost for all necessary repairs is covered within the agreed mileage / duration. In case of change of ownership of the car, Service and Repair Inclusive are easily transferable as well.

