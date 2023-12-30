Login

VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas
Published on December 30, 2023

Story
  • Image shows chunky, rugged cues hinting at an off-road capable EV truck
  • VF3 mini EV with room for 5 passengers will also make its CES debut
  • VinFast affirming its commitment to sustainable transportation

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has announced it will be participating in the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this coming January. At CES, the company plans to unveil several new products, including an electric pickup truck concept, the VF3 mini EV, an updated VF9 model and a new line of electric bicycles. 

 

The teaser image released by VinFast shows the shadowy silhouette of what appears to be an electric pickup truck featuring the company's design language along with rugged cues like chunky body cladding and off-road tires. This would represent VinFast's first foray into the popular pickup segment, particularly in the US market.

 

Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range


The VF3 is VinFast's compact two-door, five-seater EV that was first revealed in Vietnam last June. It will begin deliveries there in 2024 but will now make its CES debut for a wider audience. VinFast will also showcase the enhanced VF9 with new streaming entertainment features. 

 

With that, VinFast's electric bicycle brand, DrgnFly, will be presented with new models. The company says its presence at the high-profile consumer electronics trade show demonstrates its serious commitment to shaping the future of sustainable transportation. 

 

Also Read: VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
 

The CES provides an opportunity for VinFast to reveal its latest innovations in electric vehicle technology to a global crowd. The teased electric pickup concept, in particular, highlights the company's ambitions to expand into new market segments with its EV offerings.

New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-19307 second ago

New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.

Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17318 second ago

The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.

Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13762 second ago

Tata Motors has become the first carmaker in India to set up a separate retail network for electric cars.

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The new sporting program will participate in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years

Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030

Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the PUC certificate is issued to the vehicle owner.

Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

