VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 30, 2023
- Image shows chunky, rugged cues hinting at an off-road capable EV truck
- VF3 mini EV with room for 5 passengers will also make its CES debut
- VinFast affirming its commitment to sustainable transportation
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has announced it will be participating in the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this coming January. At CES, the company plans to unveil several new products, including an electric pickup truck concept, the VF3 mini EV, an updated VF9 model and a new line of electric bicycles.
The teaser image released by VinFast shows the shadowy silhouette of what appears to be an electric pickup truck featuring the company's design language along with rugged cues like chunky body cladding and off-road tires. This would represent VinFast's first foray into the popular pickup segment, particularly in the US market.
The VF3 is VinFast's compact two-door, five-seater EV that was first revealed in Vietnam last June. It will begin deliveries there in 2024 but will now make its CES debut for a wider audience. VinFast will also showcase the enhanced VF9 with new streaming entertainment features.
With that, VinFast's electric bicycle brand, DrgnFly, will be presented with new models. The company says its presence at the high-profile consumer electronics trade show demonstrates its serious commitment to shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
The CES provides an opportunity for VinFast to reveal its latest innovations in electric vehicle technology to a global crowd. The teased electric pickup concept, in particular, highlights the company's ambitions to expand into new market segments with its EV offerings.
