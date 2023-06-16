VinFast Unveils Compact VF 3 EV For Vietnamese Market

VinFast, the Vietnamese EV manufacturer, has officially unveiled its latest model, the diminutive VF 3. Designed for the Vietnamese market, the VF 3 is essentially a mini SUV with an overall length just shy of the 3.2-metre mark. VinFast has gone with a retro-inspired boxy design for the VF 3. There’s prominent use of cladding lower down on the bumpers and around the wheel arches.

The cabin features a two-spoke steering and a digital driver display



Inside the VF 3 gets a minimalist cabin with seating for up to 5 individuals. The dashboard features a two-spoke steering and a digital driver display with little else of note. The model also seems to lack a central infotainment screen.

The VF 3 has an overall length just shy of the 3.2-metre mark

Coming to the powertrain, VinFast has not revealed any details aside from the VF 3 featuring a single motor set-up and offering “impressive travel distance”. VinFast says that it plans to start accepting orders for the VF 3 in September 2023, with deliveries expected in the third quarter of 2024.









Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



