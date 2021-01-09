New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects

In the agreement with the EIB made in December 2018, Volkswagen AG voluntarily undertook to spend a total of 10 million Euros on environmental and sustainability projects as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Volkswagen AG is donating 10 million Euros for European sustainability projects under an agreement entered into with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The future of sustainable mobility was a further key factor.

The donations are being made under an agreement between the EIB and Volkswagen AG as part of commitments made in connection with the diesel crisis. In 2009, the EIB granted the Volkswagen Group a loan that was repaid in full in February 2014. Among other things, the loan concerned funds for the development of diesel engines. In the agreement with the EIB made in December 2018, Volkswagen AG voluntarily undertook to spend a total of 10 million Euros on environmental and sustainability projects as part of its commitment to sustainability. The projects were selected in consultation with the EIB.

The company specifically focusing on projects that foster environmental stewardship and mobilize a spirit of research and entrepreneurship  

Ralf Pfitzner, Head of Sustainability at Volkswagen AG, commented, "We are specifically focusing on projects that foster environmental stewardship and mobilize a spirit of research and entrepreneurship for climate protection. We are aiming for practical results and want to promote biodiversity as well as carbon sinks to protect our natural resources. Furthermore, we wish to create space for ideas that have great potential for taking industry forward towards a carbon-free economy."

