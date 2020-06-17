New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Invests Extra $200 Million In U.S. Battery Company QuantumScape

With the additional investment in QuantumSpace, Volkswagen wants to boost the development of solid-state battery technology that aims to increase the ranges of electric cars and shorten charging times.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen also said that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up this year

Volkswagen is increasing its stake in U.S. company QuantumScape by up to $200 million to boost the development of solid-state battery technology that aims to increase the ranges of electric cars and shorten charging times, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen added that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up in the course of this year.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

T-Roc

Vento

Tiguan AllSpace

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
x
New-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLS India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Images, Specifications
New-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLS India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Images, Specifications
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities