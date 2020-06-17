Volkswagen Invests Extra $200 Million In U.S. Battery Company QuantumScape

Volkswagen also said that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up this year

Volkswagen is increasing its stake in U.S. company QuantumScape by up to $200 million to boost the development of solid-state battery technology that aims to increase the ranges of electric cars and shorten charging times, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen added that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up in the course of this year.

