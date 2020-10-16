Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 9.19 Lakh

The Volkswagen Vento and Polo Red & White Edition offer new graphics on the side, contrast finished roof and ORVMs, and special badging on the front fender.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Red & White Editions do not get any increase in prices over the standard models expand View Photos
The Red & White Editions do not get any increase in prices over the standard models

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Red & White Editions get cosmetic upgrades
  • The Red & White Editions are offered only on Highline AT variants
  • The Volksfest 2020 brings a number of offers and schemes for customers

Volkswagen India has introduced the new Red & White edition for the Polo and Vento cars, right in time for the festive season. The special edition offerings are part of the brand's Volksfest 2020 campaign and come with cosmetic upgrades. The Volkswagen Polo Red & White Edition is priced at ₹ 9.19 lakh, while the Vento Red & White edition is priced at ₹ 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The special edition versions are available only on the Highline Automatic variants and do not get any hike in prices over the standard models.

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!

nb6n8r44

The Volkswagen Polo Red & White Edition is offered with bold stripes on the side, contrast roof and a badge on the front fender

Speaking on the occasion Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign 'Volksfest 2020'. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers."

mah0d128

There are no changes to the interior on either Polo or Vento special edition models

Cosmetic changes on the Volkswagen Polo and Vento Red & White Editions include new decals on the side, gloss black or white finished roof with colour coordinated ORVMs, and special badging on the front fender. There are no changes to the cabin on the special edition models though. The Red & White edition is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red and Candy White colour options, depending on the model you choose.

Also Read: 2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review

bf6916d8

The Volkswagen Polo Red & White Edition 2020 is offered only with the 6-speed torque convertor

Volkswagen India says that the Volksfest campaign also brings a number of benefits for customers including exchange and loyalty benefits, attractive offers on service products, finance options and assured gifts on every test drive and new purchases. The offers will be available through the brand's sales touch points pan India.

0 Comments

Both the Polo and Vento Highline AT draw power from the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. There is a new 6-speed torque converter paired with the engine that replaces the 7-speed DSG. The BS6 AT variants are also more efficient and offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl on the Polo, while the Vento returns an ARAI certified 16.35 kmpl.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
General Motors To Operate Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs In California
General Motors To Operate Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs In California
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen Vento

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
18,6109% / 5 yrs
Compact Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 22.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
05:48
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
03:07
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-May-20 06:26 PM IST
BMW X1 facelift, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, VW Polo, Vento BS6
03:56
BMW X1 facelift, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, VW Polo, Vento BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Mar-20 12:23 AM IST
2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento First Look
02:57
2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento First Look
  • News
  • 11-Sep-19 07:04 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen Polo And Vento, Lamborghini Sian
02:33
Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen Polo And Vento, Lamborghini Sian
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-19 08:47 PM IST
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, VW Vento, Polo Facelift, Tata Harrier Sunroof
02:47
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, VW Vento, Polo Facelift, Tata Harrier Sunroof
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Aug-19 08:14 PM IST
Aprilia Storm 125, Kawasaki Ninja 300, VW Polo, Vento, Ameo Cup Editions
02:30
Aprilia Storm 125, Kawasaki Ninja 300, VW Polo, Vento, Ameo Cup Editions
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-May-19 11:33 PM IST
Ask SVP: Creta vs Vento, Mobilio MPV, Focus on ESP
04:11
Ask SVP: Creta vs Vento, Mobilio MPV, Focus on ESP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 06-Aug-15 08:30 PM IST
Ask SVP: Volkswagen Vento, Affordable Sports Bike & SUV Upgrade
02:42
Ask SVP: Volkswagen Vento, Affordable Sports Bike & SUV Upgrade
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 30-Jul-15 09:05 PM IST
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Backview
Volkswagen Vento Backview
Volkswagen Vento Sidevoew
Volkswagen Vento Sidevoew
Volkswagen Ventohedlight
Volkswagen Ventohedlight
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rearview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rearview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rear Sideview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rear Sideview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Sideview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Sideview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi
Volkswagen Vento Tsi
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Frontview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Frontview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Headlight
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Headlight
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Riding Sideview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Riding Sideview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Riding Frontview
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Riding Frontview
Volkswagen Vento Rear Camera
Volkswagen Vento Rear Camera
Volkswagen Vento Dashboard
Volkswagen Vento Dashboard
Volkswagen Vento Auto Dimming Irvm
Volkswagen Vento Auto Dimming Irvm
Volkswagen Vento Rain Sensing Wiper
Volkswagen Vento Rain Sensing Wiper
Volkswagen Vento Headlight Adjuster
Volkswagen Vento Headlight Adjuster
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Engine
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Engine
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rear Ac Vents
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rear Ac Vents
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rear Seating Space
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Rear Seating Space
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Dashboard
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Dashboard
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Display
Volkswagen Vento Tsi Display
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities