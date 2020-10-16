Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh

The Red & White Editions do not get any increase in prices over the standard models

Volkswagen India has introduced the new Red & White edition for the Polo and Vento cars, right in time for the festive season. The special edition offerings are part of the brand's Volksfest 2020 campaign and come with cosmetic upgrades. The Volkswagen Polo Red & White Edition is priced at ₹ 9.19 lakh, while the Vento Red & White edition is priced at ₹ 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The special edition versions are available only on the Highline Automatic variants and do not get any hike in prices over the standard models.

The Volkswagen Polo Red & White Edition is offered with bold stripes on the side, contrast roof and a badge on the front fender

Speaking on the occasion Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign 'Volksfest 2020'. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers."

There are no changes to the interior on either Polo or Vento special edition models

Cosmetic changes on the Volkswagen Polo and Vento Red & White Editions include new decals on the side, gloss black or white finished roof with colour coordinated ORVMs, and special badging on the front fender. There are no changes to the cabin on the special edition models though. The Red & White edition is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red and Candy White colour options, depending on the model you choose.

The Volkswagen Polo Red & White Edition 2020 is offered only with the 6-speed torque convertor

Volkswagen India says that the Volksfest campaign also brings a number of benefits for customers including exchange and loyalty benefits, attractive offers on service products, finance options and assured gifts on every test drive and new purchases. The offers will be available through the brand's sales touch points pan India.

Both the Polo and Vento Highline AT draw power from the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. There is a new 6-speed torque converter paired with the engine that replaces the 7-speed DSG. The BS6 AT variants are also more efficient and offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl on the Polo, while the Vento returns an ARAI certified 16.35 kmpl.

